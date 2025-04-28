Patriots Draft Steal Predicted to Expand ‘Options’ for Josh McDaniels

They are widely considered to have aced the 2025 NFL draft, but it’s one of the more unheralded picks who might be the steal of the New England Patriots’ 11-player class, because of how he can expand the “options” for offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Third-round pick center Jared Wilson, the 95th player taken off the board, is predicted to increase the flexibility of key parts of McDaniels’ game-plan. Specifically, “options in the run and screen game,” according to Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS Media.

Kyles focused on Wilson’s size and agility, and how “6’3″, 310 lbs capable of a 4.84 40 is bad math for defenders in space.”

Josh McDaniels' options in the run and screen game will be wide open with Jared Wilson at center for the #Patriots 6'3", 310 lbs capable of a 4.84 40 is bad math for defenders in space pic.twitter.com/4LSlnUA37n — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 28, 2025

Given how heavily McDaniels has leaned into screen passes through the years, Wilson’s move skills can make him an instant impact player as a rookie. Even though the Patriots added to their personnel over the ball during free agency.

Patriots Got a Potential Steal With Jared Wilson Pick

The process of acquiring Wilson showed how highly the Pats rate the former Georgia Bulldogs center. In particular, how they used the pick gained from trading edge-rusher Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons last offseason, to work the board.

Those moves were detailed by ESPN’s Mike Reiss, who revealed, “the Patriots turned the third-round pick (No. 77) they acquired from the Falcons last August for linebacker Matthew Judon into a trade chip that resulted in them twice moving down (from 77 to 85, then 85 to 95) before selecting Georgia center Jared Wilson.”

As Reiss also pointed out, “Wilson would have been a top consideration to pick at 77, but they still landed him 18 spots later and picked up a 2025 fifth-rounder (from Carolina) and 2026 fourth-rounder (from Kansas City) in some solid maneuvering considering Wilson was rated 45th on ESPN senior draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.’s big board.”

Getting Wilson later than where they had him ranked qualifies the 21-year-old as a potential steal. So does his ability to play in space.

It showed up at the annual Scouting Combine, when Wilson “ran an unofficial 4.84-second forty, reaching a top speed of 21.04 mph, the 3rd-fastest top speed by an offensive lineman over the last three years, and the only interior OL to eclipse 21 mph,” per Next Gen Stats.

Georgia center Jared Wilson just ran an unofficial 4.84-second forty, reaching a top speed of 21.04 mph, the 3rd-fastest top speed by an offensive lineman over the last three years, and the only interior OL to eclipse 21 mph. 📊 https://t.co/p64vRez1Gn pic.twitter.com/Th1P8MipmO — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 2, 2025

This level of athleticism boxed into a 6-foot-3, 310-pound frame means Wilson will add variety to New England’s blocking schemes. Variety like using the center as the puller on pin-and-pull runs, but moving Wilson into the open field to clear lanes on screens passes can be McDaniels’ most effective ploy.

It’s why the rookie can supplant veteran Garrett Bradbury, who signed as a replacement for David Andrews, despite an unconvincing 2024 season. Putting Wilson into the lineup to combine with another of this year’s prominent draft picks will transform the Pats’ screen game.

Patriots Top Rookie Will Transform Ground Attack

Second-round pick TreVeyon Henderson was one of the headline gets from a draft haul well regarded around the league. Henderson is going to add juice and big-play potential to a ground attack that performed below expectations last season.

He’s a breakaway threat whenever he takes a handoff, but Henderson also puts his acceleration and elusiveness to use as a receiver. A great example of him turning a screen into a sudden strike was highlighted by Kyles’ colleague Mike Kadlick.

Aside from Henderson’s obvious speed, what stands out about this play is how the Buckeyes got three blockers out in front of him. Henderson let those linemen get on their blocks, something he could do with Wilson and top pick, left tackle Will Campbell, ahead of him.

Wilson and Campbell blocking for Henderson, both on the ground and in the passing game, will provide the platform second-year quarterback Drake Maye needs to progress. It’s the blueprint McDaniels once used to help Tom Brady make the grade in the pros, and the Patriots have used clever drafting to put the same formula in place.