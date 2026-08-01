Patriots’ Drake Maye Addresses Offensive Problem at Camp

When Drake Maye arrived as the No. 2 pick in 2024, the New England Patriots had a relatively bare cupboard for wide receiver talent.

New England had a bunch of young wide receivers, and Maye had his ups and downs with 2,276 yards and 15 touchdowns in 13 games. He took off last season with a retooled wide receiver room, and the Patriots have more of the same this year.

New England has a talented core of skill players, including receivers, running backs, and tight ends, and Maye can’t ignore that they all want the ball. That’s especially the case at training camp in Foxboro, where they’re all jockeying for their roles amid an influx of talent.

“Well, I mean, I think the nature of seeing other guys make plays makes people feel like, ‘Man, I want to be in the right spot and do the right thing and go make a play,'” Maye told reporters on Friday. “So I think kind of the competitive spirit in that room in the skill group position and the position room and that offensive room does it for itself.”

Drake Maye Could Have Option Shock

While Maye doesn’t have a fantasy team on the field, the additions of wide receivers A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs change the complexion of the offense.

Both are wideouts who pull in north of 50 receptions, 500 yards and at least 4-5 touchdowns annually. Then, there’s still more talent between fellow receivers Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas and Kyle Williams. Tight ends Hunter Henry and Eli Raridon likewise will call for catches, and running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson can make plays in the passing game.

“I think part of the times you get in trouble when you’re trying to sit back there and be like, ‘oh, I haven’t thrown one to him in a while,” Maye said. “You know, I’ll do that in the walkthrough when nobody’s on defense and give everybody a touch.’ But when we’re out here and you’re playing in the National Football League, it’s hard to pick and choose and try to get to a guy on a certain play.”

The A.J. Brown Balance

Brown comes to New England with his own pedigree from a stellar career with the Philadelphia Eagles before an offseason trade.

The three-time Pro Bowler and former Super Bowl champion has 524 catches for 8,029 yards and 56 touchdowns in his career. Brown expects the ball often, and Maye knows that he has to strike a balance with the team’s most talented skill player and the rest of the pass catchers.

“So I think just finding a way to balance that with a player like him,” Maye said. “And also you got Romeo and Pop [Douglas] and Hunter, and you got guys from Rhamondre, TreVeyon, you got guys that can stress the defense.”

“So knowing the right play to make, first off, but also finding some time in training camp to give him some chances that maybe in a game I may be like, ‘Hey, I may pass on that,'” Maye concluded.