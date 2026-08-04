Patriots’ Drake Maye Draws Bold Prediction from Former All-Pro Wide Receiver

The New England Patriots have high hopes for the 2026 campaign, and that’s due in large part to quarterback Drake Maye. In 2025, Maye led the Pats to a breakout season that saw them make a run all the way to the Super Bowl, and while they ultimately came up short against the Seattle Seahawks, it seems like the sky’s the limit for Maye under center.

Maye nearly won the 2025 MVP Award last year, despite playing with a rag-tag supporting cast on the offensive side of the ball. New England’s front office beefed up the group around Maye this offseason, and if you ask former All-Pro wide receiver Roddy White, he believes this will help the third-year shot caller take another step forward when he returns to action for the new season.

Roddy White Gushes Over Drake Maye

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The No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Maye flashed his potential as a rookie, but he really made a name for himself last year. Expectations were not high for New England, but Maye’s spectacular play under center ended up helping this group become one of the best teams in the entire league.

Maye suited up for all 17 games, throwing for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns, while also rushing for 450 yards and four more scores. Put it all together, and Maye appears to be one of, if not the best, young quarterbacks in the NFL. In addition to his second-place finish in the MVP race, Maye also earned his second Pro Bowl selection and a spot on the All-Pro Second Team.

Entering the 2026 campaign, Maye now has top-tier pass catchers such as A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs at his disposal, in addition to a revamped offensive line. White knows just how impactful a top-tier wide receiver like Brown can be, though, so when looking at the upcoming season for Maye, he believes that the former North Carolina Tar Heel will easily surpass his passing touchdown mark from 2025.

“Without A.J. Brown, Drake Maye has already played very well. He got his team to the Super Bowl last year. Trading for A.J. though gives that team and offense such a different dynamic,” White said in an interview with Hard Rock Bet. “I think Drake Maye will have another really good year. He has the ability to make plays with his feet too, but with Brown in the offense and his ability in the red zone, Maye will throw a lot more touchdown passes in 2026.”

Drake Maye, Patriots Face Tall Task in Following Up Breakout 2025 Campaign

From an individual perspective, Maye’s production should take a step forward now that he has better weapons around him on the offensive side of the ball (assuming, of course, he can stay healthy). When looking at things through a team-wide lens, though, it’s going to be very difficult for New England to build off what it accomplished last season.

After winning the AFC East division last year, the Patriots are going to face a tougher schedule this season, and they are going to have a target on their back after making a run to the Super Bowl last year. This should still be a playoff team, but it ultimately wouldn’t be surprising to see this group take a step back in the regular-season wins department when all is said and done.