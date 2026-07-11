Patriots’ Drake Maye Will Be Happy with NFL Analyst’s Breakout Player Prediction

The New England Patriots made a run to Super Bowl LX last season largely on the back of a breakout campaign from quarterback Drake Maye. Over the offseason, the front office has been hard at work when it comes to trying to find ways to upgrade their roster around Maye. If all goes according to plan, the Pats will be able to one-up themselves and win a title in 2026.

Right now, there’s no doubt that the roster is in better shape than it was last year, as the team has added some big-name players over the past few months. However, it is also going to need some of its younger players to grow alongside Maye. And if you ask NFL analyst Ben Solak of ESPN, he believes that offensive lineman Jared Wilson could be in store for a breakout campaign.

Jared Wilson Predicted to Enjoy Breakout Campaign for Patriots

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As part of New England’s quest to upgrade its offense ahead of the 2025 campaign, it selected Wilson in the third round of the draft. A center by trade during his collegiate career with the Georgia Bulldogs, Wilson was forced to play out of position in his quest to earn a starting job right out of the gate, as the veteran Garrett Bradbury was holding down the fort at this spot.

Wilson shifted to left guard and didn’t skip a beat, as he immediately won a starting job out of training camp and never looked back. Alongside fellow rookie Will Campbell, Wilson played a big role in helping keep a consistent unit of protection in front of Maye. In fact, you can make a case that Wilson was more consistent than Campbell, who was selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 draft.

With Bradbury getting traded to the Chicago Bears, that has opened up the starting center position, which Wilson is in line to seize. Switching back to his natural position should help Wilson build off his standout rookie campaign, and Solak believes this move will have a positive impact on him and the rest of the offensive line.

“Wilson has the nice combination of quickness, balance and play speed that modern centers need to become featured parts of the running game,” Solak wrote. Facing fewer one-on-one situations against power rushers than last season will benefit him greatly. So long as he can handle the pre-snap side of the job, he should be an above-average starting center by this time next year.”

Patriots Have High Hopes for Jared Wilson in 2026

Wilson’s entire rookie campaign was a fever dream, as he immediately earned a big role for himself on a Super Bowl-contending team. Sure, he and the rest of the offensive line folded in the Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks, but the fact that the Pats were even in that position in the first place is a miracle in its own right.

Building off of last season is going to be easier said than done, but if Wilson can play at a higher level than Bradbury, the offensive line should immediately be in a better spot than it was last season (which is saying something). Protecting Maye is going to be key for as long as he is in town and under center, which is why Wilson’s switch to the center position could be one of the more underrated storylines in New England once training camp gets underway.