Eliot Wolf Called the Eagles’ Bluff in A.J. Brown Negotiations

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles completed one of the NFL offseason’s biggest trades. The Patriots landed superstar A. J. Brown in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 first-round pick.

The completion of the deal marks the end of what was a major storyline throughout the course of the off-season. Furthermore, it gave the Patriots organization another top weapon to pair with quarterback Drake Maye.

The deal had upside for the Eagles as well. Now, the team can build its future with those draft picks, and look towards the future as they rebuild their wide receiver room.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer offered a behind-the-scenes look at how certain aspects of the deal went down. Breer went into detail in his Monday Morning Quarterback column. Wolf knew what he wanted to give up in exchange for Brown.

Patriots Stood Firm In Negotiations

As the negotiation processes wore on, Wolf was not willing to give up a 2027 first-round selection. The Los Angeles Rams were one of the teams checking in on Brown as well, but they had concerns about his knee. Breer elaborated on Wolf’s comments in his column.

Wolf had told Roseman, at one point, “If you get a 1 and a 2, go ahead and do it.” But the Patriots never lost interest, with a dozen people who were with Vrabel in Tennessee vouching for Brown, and character crosschecks Pats people were doing with folks who’d been with Brown in Philly checked out, too. What stood out about Brown, even with all the drama he was tied to, was how he was described as a competitor, an alpha and a football junkie.

Brown has been able to enjoy his time in New England to this point. He has been praised by multiple coaches over the course of the past couple days. Recently, quarterbacks coach Ashton Grant saying Brown’s praises. Grant noted how having Brown on the roster is going to open things up for Drake Maye.

Brown has also been busy doing things off the field as well. He most recently was at Christian Gonzalez’s charity basketball game. While there, he gave some insight into how he feels about certain members of the Patriots. A video circulated of Brown praising second-year wideout Kyle Williams. It appears that Brown believes that Williams is going to have a big year in the process.

An Important Move For Patriots

This move was important for both. The Patriots departed with Stefon Diggs earlier this offseason. The latter was Maye’s top target last year. The Patriots knew that they needed to get a playmaking wide receiver to offset the loss of Diggs. The organization may have paid quite a bit in terms of draft capital, but they did what needed to be done in order to secure a top wide receiver. Now, they look like they are in a better position to make a run back to the Super Bowl.

If anything, this reveals that Wolf is not afraid to stick to what he believes in and was able to hold firm in negotiations. The first-round draft selection may yield quite a bit for the Eagles in the future. However, making sure that the Patriots maximize the Super Bowl window right now is extremely important. It’s more than just maximizing; It’s about surrounding Maye with weapons. Wolf certainly was able to do that here. Not only did he help the Patriots’ current Super Bowl window, but he helped preserve the immediate future as well.

Obviously, time will tell how those draft picks pan out down the road. For now, the Patriots did what they needed to do in order to make sure this team was able to compete with the rest of the juggernauts in the AFC.