Patriots Encouraged To ‘Consistently’ Use Controversial Offensive Play

The New England Patriots have numerous signs pointing upwards in terms of offense, defense and coaching.

However, both trenches are potentially an area that is still lacking for the 6 x Super Bowl champions.

Will Campbell will help steady the ship in pass protection on the blind side, and veterans Morgan Moses and Garrett Bradbury add experience and capability on the rest of the offensive line, but it is by no means an area of strength.

Yet, according to Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton, the Patriots should consider ‘consistently’ running what is currently the contentious play in the NFL – the tush push.

Having barely survived a vote to ban it at the NFL Owners’ Meeting earlier this month, with the Packers, who sponsored the bill, falling two votes short of the 24 needed to pass the resolution to can what is known as the ‘Brotherly Shove’ in Philadelphia, the play now remains on the table for all 32 teams.

Patriots Mentioned As A Top Candidate To Run The Tush Push More

Moton put together a list of five teams (excluding the Eagles) who should consider making the tush push a key part of their third and fourth down offense, and – somewhat surprisingly – New England was included.

But the reason for this does not come from the Pats’ O-line prowess – or the fact that they voted to keep the play – rather it concerns their current offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels.

“According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter,” Moton writes, “the New England Patriots were among the 10 teams that voted against the tush push ban.”

“Though their support for the Philadelphia Eagles doesn’t indicate they will implement the play at a high frequency, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has recently featured a quarterback’s ability as a ball-carrier.”