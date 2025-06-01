Patriots Encouraged To ‘Consistently’ Use Controversial Offensive Play

The New England Patriots have numerous signs pointing upwards in terms of offense, defense and coaching.
However, both trenches are potentially an area that is still lacking for the 6 x Super Bowl champions.
Will Campbell will help steady the ship in pass protection on the blind side, and veterans Morgan Moses and Garrett Bradbury add experience and capability on the rest of the offensive line, but it is by no means an area of strength.
Yet, according to Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton, the Patriots should consider ‘consistently’ running what is currently the contentious play in the NFL – the tush push.
Having barely survived a vote to ban it at the NFL Owners’ Meeting earlier this month, with the Packers, who sponsored the bill, falling two votes short of the 24 needed to pass the resolution to can what is known as the ‘Brotherly Shove’ in Philadelphia, the play now remains on the table for all 32 teams.
Patriots Mentioned As A Top Candidate To Run The Tush Push More
Moton put together a list of five teams (excluding the Eagles) who should consider making the tush push a key part of their third and fourth down offense, and – somewhat surprisingly – New England was included.
But the reason for this does not come from the Pats’ O-line prowess – or the fact that they voted to keep the play – rather it concerns their current offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels.
“According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter,” Moton writes, “the New England Patriots were among the 10 teams that voted against the tush push ban.”
“Though their support for the Philadelphia Eagles doesn’t indicate they will implement the play at a high frequency, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has recently featured a quarterback’s ability as a ball-carrier.”
“In Cam Newton’s 2020 term with the Patriots, he tied Damien Harris for a team-leading 137 carries and recorded far more rushing touchdowns (12) than any other player on the roster. The QB converted 10 of his 21 carries within five yards of the goal line into touchdowns.”
Maye’s Physical Attributes Make Him An Excellent Tush-Pusher
And it seems like the physical attributes of budding franchise quarterback, Drake Maye, could well fit those ball-carrying requirements.
“Yet it’s worth noting McDaniels’ willingness to feature a big-bodied quarterback as a ball-carrier in his offense.” Moton points out, “He can do something similar with 6’4”, 225-pound second-year signal-caller Drake Maye.
“In body type, the North Carolina product looks like a slimmer version of Josh Allen. At his size, he can move on the ground. Last year, Maye recorded 54 carries for 421 yards and two touchdowns, with 22 rush attempts for first downs.”
Although Maye is hardly the physical specimen – in either bulk or speed – of Newton or Allen, he is certainly a slept on athlete when it comes to NFL quarterbacks.
And Moton even notes that perhaps there is one key offensive line addition – and one long-time stalwart – who may further increase the team’s ability to effectively run the play.
“Pro Football Focus graded Garrett Bradbury as the league’s 14th-best center in run blocking last year. If Mike Onwenu bounces back from a down year, Maye could move the chains behind a decent interior front line.”
It does not feel like an implicit fit at first glance, but it would not be surprising if the ever-creative McDaniels finds a way to put his twist an already deadly play, in order to tailor it to the exact strengths of his young, improving offensive group.
Comments
Patriots Encouraged To ‘Consistently’ Use Controversial Offensive Play