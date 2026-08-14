Patriots Facing Unexpected Challenge Trading WR Kayshon Boutte

It’s the worst kept secret in the NFL that the New England Patriots are open to trading wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. That’s led to a new and unexpected issue. Getting the right value for him compared to what he brings to the team.

The Patriots have a loaded wide receiver room, with as many as seven wide receivers who could be carried on the roster. That’s more than is really necessary. Then, Boutte is entering the final season of his contract. Likely due a pay raise, which the Patriots may not want to give him, it’s better to get something in a trade than nothing later.

That’s made Boutte a good trade candidate. However, with how well Boutte has played lately, it’s going to be harder to get enough value to justify trading him.

The New England Patriots Need a Lot of Value for Kayshon Boutte

With the preseason officially underway, ESPN’s New England Patriots insider Mike Reiss went on The Pat McAfee Show. There, he explained that the Patriots now see Kayshon Boutte as a valuable member of the team.

So, it’s going to take a lot in return to move on from him. That might be more than teams are willing to pay.

“I talked to some people inside the Patriots, and they tell me, ‘Boutte’s gonna be a big part of what we do,’” Reiss said. “I think where that could become a little bit of a challenge is if another team does come calling and is willing to give them something of significance. You still got A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, Pop Douglas, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, Efton Chism III. They’re all making plays throughout training camp, so it’s a very crowded receiver room.”

In the last two years, Boutte has developed an excellent relationship with quarterback Drake Maye. That showed up in a major way last season, with Boutte snagging 33 passes for 551 yards and 6 touchdowns. Then, in the playoffs, he had another 9 receptions for 168 yards and a touchdown.

Despite missing voluntary workouts this season, as Boutte looked to better understand his future with the Patriots, he’s hit the ground running in Training Camp. That success in practice is getting harder and harder to ignore.

Kayshon Boutte is Dealing with Challenging Rumors

It can be lost in the business side of football that these are human beings being discussed. In particular, this has to do with Kayshon Boutte’s career and where he may be living and playing in the near future, be it with the Patriots or somewhere else.

“It’s whatever’s best for me,” Boutte recently said. “Like I said, whether it’s here or somewhere else, I gotta do what’s best for me. I can’t really say it today, you kinda gotta see how things play out. So like I say, taking it day by day, I’m not a future teller, so I couldn’t tell you.”

In all of this, Boutte has needed to stay positive and focus on his work. It’s worked out so far, and it seems like he’ll need it to work for the foreseeable future.

“I’m a pretty positive person. I come in every day ready to work. It’s another opportunity,” Boutte said. “You could be without a job. I get to wake up every day, 7 a.m. Come here, do what I do, make plays. That’s my life.”