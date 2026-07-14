Former Patriots Superstar Stefon Diggs Draws Interest From 5 Teams

Stefon Diggs remains unsigned with NFL training camps approaching.

His market may finally be moving.

Prediction market platform Kalshi has some understanding of the potential suitors for Diggs, but some more insight came from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“At least five teams” have checked in on the former New England Patriots receiver, Fowler reported on X. Fowler added that Diggs believes a healthy offseason has positioned him to improve on his productive first season back from a torn ACL.

At least five teams have been checking in on Diggs nearly two weeks out from camps. Also noted here: Diggs produced 1,000 yards in New England coming off ACL tear and playing about 55% of the snaps. He feels like he can be even better due to offseason training with no injury… https://t.co/iYf1I3G6fA — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 13, 2026

The interest arrives after Diggs publicly argued that no NFL team has a better No. 2 receiver than him. ESPN analyst Tim Hasselbeck also said Diggs still carries value in the right situation, particularly with an established quarterback and a team capable of managing his role.

Diggs’ next team remains uncertain. His production with New England makes it easier to understand why multiple clubs are calling.

Stefon Diggs Made the Most of Limited Patriots Snaps

Diggs returned from the ACL tear he suffered in October 2024 and started all 17 games for the Patriots last season.

He led New England with 85 receptions, 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. It marked the seventh 1,000-yard season of his career and helped New England win the AFC East before reaching Super Bowl LX.

The volume becomes more impressive when placed beside his playing time.

Diggs played 598 offensive snaps, accounting for approximately 54.7% of New England’s total, via Pro Football Reference’s snap counts. He still led the team in targets, catches, receiving yards and receiving first downs.

That quality of play supports Fowler’s point about what Diggs could provide after a full offseason without injury rehabilitation.

The Patriots initially managed his workload as he returned from ACL surgery. He played 40 snaps in the season opener, the third-most among New England receivers, while catching six passes for 57 yards.

His role grew from there, as Diggs recorded five 100-yard games and became Drake Maye‘s most dependable chain-moving target.

Diggs also enters training camp with less possibility of NFL discipline affecting him. A jury found him not guilty of assaulting his former personal chef in May, and the league closed its personal conduct review in June without issuing punishment.

New England Patriots Have Already Rebuilt Receiver Room

The five-team interest does not make a Patriots reunion likely.

New England released Diggs in March after he was scheduled to carry one of the team’s largest cap charges. The move cleared approximately $16.8 million in cap space, per Spotrac.

The Patriots had already agreed to terms with Romeo Doubs, who caught 55 passes for 724 yards last season. They later made a larger move by acquiring A.J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round selection.

Brown and Doubs now form the top of Maye’s receiving corps. Adding Diggs would create considerable overlap and require another financial investment at a position New England has already addressed.

The Patriots’ decision still created one of the offseason’s more unusual free-agent cases. Diggs produced 1,000 yards while playing barely more than half the offensive snaps, yet remained available into July.

Teams appear to be reconsidering that opportunity as camps draw closer.

Diggs may no longer be looking for the type of high-volume role he held during his prime. If five teams believe he can reproduce last season’s efficiency as a secondary option, his wait could be nearing its end.