Hi, Subscriber

Newest Patriots Player Can Revive Key Role in Josh McDaniels’ Offense

  • 14 Shares
  • Updated
Josh McDaniels
Getty
The latest signing for the New England Patriots can revive a key role in offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' schemes.

Having Josh McDaniels back as offensive coordinator can make the fullback relevant again for the New England Patriots, particularly after the team signed free agent Giovanni Ricci.

The arrival of the 28-year-old who can play tight end or fullback was reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Monday, February 3. Reiss revealed Ricci is on “a futures contract for 2025.”

More details from Reiss listed Ricci as “6-foot-3 and 245 pounds” and having played in 36 NFL games with four starts. Significantly, the former undrafted rookie for the Carolina Panthers was at training camp with the Cleveland Browns in 2024, the same year new Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was with the AFC North franchise as a personnel consultant.

Vrabel’s knowledge of the player gives Ricci a good opportunity to make the roster, but his chances will be boosted if he plays fullback. Several ‘X’ users replied to Reiss’ post by pointing out Ricci is a fit for a H-Back role or as a lead blocker in the backfield.

The latter is something McDaniels made a feature of the offenses during the final years of his second stint calling the plays in New England.

Giovanni Ricci Could Be Another Jakob Johnson

Ricci was listed as a fullback when he played in 16 games for the Panthers in 2021, per Pro Football Reference. This block against the New York Jets, highlighted by Last of the Fullbacks, shows what Ricci can do from this forgotten position.

His designation was changed to tight end for the following two seasons, before a knee problem led to him being let go by the Browns with an injury settlement last preseason. Before then, Ricci actually spent time working with Vrabel, per images relayed by New England Sports Fellow.

If he can get back to full health, Ricci could tread a similar path to the one Jakob Johnson travelled for the Patriots. Johnson went from practice squad member in 2019 to hybrid tight end/fullback and a key part of McDaniels’ schemes.

Josh McDaniels Has Long Favored the Fullback

McDaniels used Johnson to help make his I-formation and power-based rushing concepts work. Johnson rewarded the faith by helping running backs Sony Michel, Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson thrive.

Harris rushed for 929 yards in 2021, gaining many of those yards behind blocks from Johnson. Like this lead block, highlighted by Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS, to engulf linebacker Deion Jones during a road win over the Atlanta Falcons.

McDaniels trusted Johnson so much he signed him after becoming head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. Once again, Johnson repaid his coach’s faith and played a decisive role in helping Josh Jacobs rush for a career-best 1,653 yards.

This block to truck linebacker Jordyn Brooks against the Seattle Seahawks sent Jacobs free for a game-winning 86-yard score in overtime, broken down by Put On Raiders podcast host Ryan Holmes.

The Patriots shunned the fullback this season, on the watch of McDaniels’ predecessor Alex Van Pelt. Reviving the role can help get primary workhorse Stevenson back to 1,000-yard form.

Answering that call will give Ricci a more realistic shot of making the roster than competing for reps among a crowded tight end group led by Hunter Henry. He’s a productive veteran who has natural chemistry with quarterback Drake Maye, while the latter’s fellow rookie Jaheim Bell remains an intriguing and promising athlete.

There’s room for the fullback again in the more versatile offense McDaniels will call to accelerate Maye’s development.

James Dudko covers the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens for Heavy.com. He has covered the NFL and world soccer since 2011, with bylines at FanSided, Prime Time Sports Talk and Bleacher Report before joining Heavy in 2021. More about James Dudko

Read More
,

New England Patriots Players

David Andrews's headshot D. Andrews
Jake Andrews's headshot J. Andrews
Alex Austin's headshot A. Austin
Javon Baker's headshot J. Baker
Bryce Baringer's headshot B. Baringer
Christian Barmore's headshot C. Barmore
Miles Battle's headshot M. Battle
Jaheim Bell's headshot J. Bell
Ja'Whaun Bentley's headshot J. Bentley
Isaiah Bolden's headshot I. Bolden
Kendrick Bourne's headshot K. Bourne
Kayshon Boutte's headshot K. Boutte
Jacoby Brissett's headshot J. Brissett
Ben Brown's headshot B. Brown
Joe Cardona's headshot J. Cardona
Lester Cotton's headshot L. Cotton
Marcellas Dial's headshot M. Dial
Demario Douglas's headshot D. Douglas
Kyle Dugger's headshot K. Dugger
Daniel Ekuale's headshot D. Ekuale
Christian Elliss's headshot C. Elliss
Antonio Gibson's headshot A. Gibson
Davon Godchaux's headshot D. Godchaux
Christian Gonzalez's headshot C. Gonzalez
Marcus Harris's headshot M. Harris
JaMycal Hasty's headshot J. Hasty
Jaylinn Hawkins's headshot J. Hawkins
Hunter Henry's headshot H. Henry
Austin Hooper's headshot A. Hooper
JaQuae Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Curtis Jacobs's headshot C. Jacobs
Demontrey Jacobs's headshot D. Jacobs
D.J. James's headshot D. James
Terrell Jennings's headshot T. Jennings
Anfernee Jennings's headshot A. Jennings
John Jiles's headshot J. Jiles
Eric Johnson's headshot E. Johnson
Truman Jones's headshot T. Jones
Caleb Jones's headshot C. Jones
Marcus Jones's headshot M. Jones
Jonathan Jones's headshot J. Jones
Titus Leo's headshot T. Leo
Vederian Lowe's headshot V. Lowe
Marte Mapu's headshot M. Mapu
Drake Maye's headshot D. Maye
Joe Milton's headshot J. Milton
Chukwuma Okorafor's headshot C. Okorafor
Mike Onwenu's headshot M. Onwenu
Andrew Parker's headshot A. Parker
Jabrill Peppers's headshot J. Peppers
Mark Perry's headshot M. Perry
Dell Pettus's headshot D. Pettus
Jeremiah Pharms's headshot J. Pharms
Ja'Lynn Polk's headshot J. Polk
Giovanni Ricci's headshot G. Ricci
Monty Rice's headshot M. Rice
Layden Robinson's headshot L. Robinson
Tyrese Robinson's headshot T. Robinson
John Parker Romo's headshot J. Romo
Jaquelin Roy's headshot J. Roy
Brenden Schooler's headshot B. Schooler
Joey Slye's headshot J. Slye
Lecitus Smith's headshot L. Smith
Sidy Sow's headshot S. Sow
Rhamondre Stevenson's headshot R. Stevenson
Cole Strange's headshot C. Strange
Sione Takitaki's headshot S. Takitaki
Jahlani Tavai's headshot J. Tavai
Caedan Wallace's headshot C. Wallace
Jack Westover's headshot J. Westover
Keion White's headshot K. White
Deatrich Wise's headshot D. Wise
Oshane Ximines's headshot O. Ximines

Comments

Newest Patriots Player Can Revive Key Role in Josh McDaniels’ Offense

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x