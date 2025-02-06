Newest Patriots Player Can Revive Key Role in Josh McDaniels’ Offense

Having Josh McDaniels back as offensive coordinator can make the fullback relevant again for the New England Patriots, particularly after the team signed free agent Giovanni Ricci.

The arrival of the 28-year-old who can play tight end or fullback was reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Monday, February 3. Reiss revealed Ricci is on “a futures contract for 2025.”

More details from Reiss listed Ricci as “6-foot-3 and 245 pounds” and having played in 36 NFL games with four starts. Significantly, the former undrafted rookie for the Carolina Panthers was at training camp with the Cleveland Browns in 2024, the same year new Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was with the AFC North franchise as a personnel consultant.

Vrabel’s knowledge of the player gives Ricci a good opportunity to make the roster, but his chances will be boosted if he plays fullback. Several ‘X’ users replied to Reiss’ post by pointing out Ricci is a fit for a H-Back role or as a lead blocker in the backfield.

The latter is something McDaniels made a feature of the offenses during the final years of his second stint calling the plays in New England.

Giovanni Ricci Could Be Another Jakob Johnson

Ricci was listed as a fullback when he played in 16 games for the Panthers in 2021, per Pro Football Reference. This block against the New York Jets, highlighted by Last of the Fullbacks, shows what Ricci can do from this forgotten position.

His designation was changed to tight end for the following two seasons, before a knee problem led to him being let go by the Browns with an injury settlement last preseason. Before then, Ricci actually spent time working with Vrabel, per images relayed by New England Sports Fellow.

I found these pictures of Giovanni Ricci working with Mike Vrabel while both of them were with the #Browns. Possibly their time together is why Ricci signed with the #Patriots? https://t.co/V6LFUKBDaN pic.twitter.com/9QOZYZfsFp — New England Sports Fellow (@NESportsFellow) February 3, 2025

If he can get back to full health, Ricci could tread a similar path to the one Jakob Johnson travelled for the Patriots. Johnson went from practice squad member in 2019 to hybrid tight end/fullback and a key part of McDaniels’ schemes.

Josh McDaniels Has Long Favored the Fullback

McDaniels used Johnson to help make his I-formation and power-based rushing concepts work. Johnson rewarded the faith by helping running backs Sony Michel, Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson thrive.

Harris rushed for 929 yards in 2021, gaining many of those yards behind blocks from Johnson. Like this lead block, highlighted by Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS, to engulf linebacker Deion Jones during a road win over the Atlanta Falcons.

McDaniels trusted Johnson so much he signed him after becoming head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. Once again, Johnson repaid his coach’s faith and played a decisive role in helping Josh Jacobs rush for a career-best 1,653 yards.

This block to truck linebacker Jordyn Brooks against the Seattle Seahawks sent Jacobs free for a game-winning 86-yard score in overtime, broken down by Put On Raiders podcast host Ryan Holmes.

The Patriots shunned the fullback this season, on the watch of McDaniels’ predecessor Alex Van Pelt. Reviving the role can help get primary workhorse Stevenson back to 1,000-yard form.

Answering that call will give Ricci a more realistic shot of making the roster than competing for reps among a crowded tight end group led by Hunter Henry. He’s a productive veteran who has natural chemistry with quarterback Drake Maye, while the latter’s fellow rookie Jaheim Bell remains an intriguing and promising athlete.

There’s room for the fullback again in the more versatile offense McDaniels will call to accelerate Maye’s development.