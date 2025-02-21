Patriots Can Draft ‘Jonnu Smith+’ Prospect for Josh McDaniels

The New England Patriots didn’t get what they wanted from their considerable investment in Jonnu Smith, but that doesn’t mean a new “move” tight end wouldn’t perform better. Especially if the Pats paired 2025 NFL draft prospect Harold Fanning Jr. with returning offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Fanning “has Jonnu Smith+ potential with a clever OC who uses him in different ways that complement his skill set,” according to Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS. He added Bowling Green star Fanning “can be a threat in the Red Zone, over the downfield middle, or underneath. He also made some pretty difficult adjustments look routine.”

Those are the things the Patriots hoped to get when they handed Smith a contract worth $50 million back in 2021. The relationship didn’t bear fruit, though, and Smith was traded to the Atlanta Falcons after just two seasons for a mere seventh-round draft pick.

New Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel knew Smith well from their time with the Tennessee Titans, so he could provide inside knowledge on any attempts to find a younger version of the veteran.

Vrabel’s input combined with McDaniels’ expertise helping tight ends thrive in his system, makes Fanning a smart choice for a team needing more weapons around quarterback Drake Maye.

New Jonnu Smith Just What Patriots Need

There’s an opening a for a more dynamic, roving tight end in New England’s offense. Veteran Austin Hooper is set to enter free agency, while last season’s leading receiver Hunter Henry works best as an in-line tight end.

Fanning can be what Smith should have been. A move-style playmaker the Patriots can line up in multiple spots. As Kyles put it, Fanning “is special with the ball in his hands Has the explosiveness to outrun or even hurdle defenders, but he also has the spatial awareness, change of direction, and subtle savvy to maximize yardage Most dynamic TE I’ve watched so far.”

There wouldn’t be any problem for McDaniels to make use of this flexible a target. McDaniels’ last stint as Patriots OC took in the 2021 season, Smith’s most productive campaign in New England, when he averaged 10.5 yards per reception.

The other significant parts about Smith’s time with McDaniels involve the pass-catcher playing 59 snaps in the slot and getting 10 red zone targets, per Player Profiler. Those are both areas where a joker-type tight end Fanning can be strongest.

His strength would be boosted by McDaniels’ rich history getting tight ends to produce. The likes of Benjamin Watson, Rob Gronkowski and Martellus Bennett all thrived when he was calling plays.

Fanning could be the next prolific Patriots tight end if Vrabel and McDaniels deem him worthy of what should be a second-round pick, according to Bleacher Report’s Dame Parson. It’s a price worth paying to equip Maye with a much-needed QB-friendly weapon.

Drake Maye Needs Playmakers

Maye’s supporting cast is lacking playmakers outside of Henry and slot receiver DeMario Douglas. While a burner on the perimeter would be welcome, somebody with Fanning’s ability to work underneath would help Maye curb some of his gunslinger instincts.

He’s a boom-or-bust passer who would likely prefer if the Pats don’t heed the warning about trading for a former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. A $103-million burner would be another instant asset for the franchise.

Maye would also welcome the presence of a multipurpose threat like Fanning.