Patriots Get Concerning Injury Update Ahead of Week 2 Matchup vs. Steelers

The New England Patriots’ injury picture is beginning to come into focus ahead of Sunday’s home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and one key defensive absence is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

Cornerback Carlton Davis III did not participate in Thursday’s practice because of a neck injury, marking his second consecutive missed practice this week.

Davis was one of two Patriots who did not practice Thursday. Offensive tackle Dametrious Crownover was also sidelined with a knee injury.

With only one practice remaining before New England releases its final injury report and game designations, Davis’ continued absence puts his availability firmly under the microscope heading into Week 2.

Carlton Davis III Misses Second Straight Patriots Practice

Davis’ situation carries particular significance for a Patriots secondary that could be forced to adjust against Pittsburgh.

The veteran cornerback has now missed both Wednesday and Thursday practice because of the neck issue. While two absences do not automatically rule him out for Sunday, his participation level Friday will be an important development to watch.

If Davis cannot play, Charles Woods would be among the Patriots’ options to take on a larger role at cornerback.

New England signed Davis as one of its major defensive additions, giving the Patriots another experienced corner to pair with Christian Gonzalez. Losing him, even temporarily, would test the depth of a secondary preparing for its second game of the season.

Crownover’s absence is another situation worth monitoring. The offensive tackle did not practice Thursday because of a knee injury.

The Patriots had two players listed as limited participants: offensive lineman Ben Brown, who is dealing with a knee injury, and linebacker Dre’Mont Jones, who was limited because of a foot injury.

Patriots Get Encouraging News on TreVeyon Henderson, Robert Spillane

There was better news elsewhere on Thursday’s injury report.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson was listed as a full participant despite an ankle injury, an encouraging sign for his availability Sunday.

Linebacker Robert Spillane was also a full participant while dealing with a knee injury.

That leaves the Patriots’ complete Thursday injury report as follows:

Did not participate

T Dametrious Crownover, knee

CB Carlton Davis III, neck

Limited participation

OL Ben Brown, knee

LB Dre’Mont Jones, foot

Full participation

RB TreVeyon Henderson, ankle

LB Robert Spillane, knee

For New England, the most pressing question now surrounds Davis.

Friday’s practice and subsequent injury report should provide the clearest indication yet of whether the Patriots will have one of their starting cornerbacks available when they host the Steelers on Sunday.

The matchup will also mark New England’s first home game of the season, adding another layer of importance as the Patriots look to protect Gillette Stadium in Week 2.