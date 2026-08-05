Patriots Injury Update: Latest on Romeo Doubs After Missing Practice

There was a major effort this offseason by the New England Patriots to revamp their wide receiver room. That included trading for A.J. Brown and signing Romeo Doubs. So, when Doubs missed practice on Wednesday, it had some folks concerned.

Doubs has been battling some injury concerns for a couple of days, leading up to missing Wednesday. Luckily, ESPN’s Mike Reiss was able to report that it shouldn’t be anything serious.

“Doubs’ absence likely isn’t anything serious,” Reiss wrote. “He appeared slightly hobbled in recent days, so it simply might be a much-needed rest day. But as Maye recently pointed out, the Patriots are going to need all their receivers.”

The Patriots signed Doubs to a four-year, $68 million contract this offseason shortly after releasing Stefon Diggs. That’s after he spent the first four years of his career with the Green Bay Packers. Doubs would snag 55 receptions for 724 yards and 6 touchdowns a season ago. As it stands, Doubs looks to be a very capable second option in a deep Patriots receiver room.

Romeo Doubs Has Been Improving in New England Patriots Training Camp

It was a slow start to New England Patriots Training Camp for Romeo Doubs. That was not entirely surprising. After all, he’s new to the team and still learning to work with Drake Maye. Still, with a $68 million deal, there are massive expectations on his shoulders.

So, it’s been good to see Doubs improving during Training Camp. That is, when he’s been able to participate.

In particular, Doubs has been giving Maye a target to throw to over the middle of the field. There, he was able to find success. However, he also started to show those aches and pains after getting his work done.

Hopefully, Doubs is able to get back on the practice field quickly. That should help him to continue developing his relationships and learning the offense, which should, in turn, help him to improve his personal play.

The Romeo Doubs Injury Could Impact What the Patriots Do With Kayshon Boutte

For several months now, rumors have swirled around Kayshon Boutte that he’s likely to be traded. That hasn’t happened yet, though, despite Boutte stepping away from the team during voluntary workouts and reportedly being open to a trade.

What Mike Reiss of ESPN would point out, however, is that injuries to a player like Romeo Doubs are exactly why the Patriots don’t want to make a move too quickly. After all, Drake Maye is very comfortable with Boutte, and it would be a shame to lose that if the Patriots need it.

“If the Patriots are indeed considering the possibility of trading wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, their walk-through practice Wednesday was a reminder about why they should reconsider. An unexpected absence can change the receiver outlook quickly,” Reiss wrote. “Big-bucks free agent signing Romeo Doubs was not present Wednesday, opening the door further for Boutte — who has had a strong training camp — to carve out a larger niche as a “comforting” option for quarterback Drake Maye.”

There is still a world where the Patriots hold onto Boutte, particularly with how well he’s playing in Training Camp. If that ends up being the case, they’ll need to find a way to get him and Doubs to play well together.