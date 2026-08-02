Patriots’ $68 Million WR Answers Quiet Training Camp Start

The New England Patriots paid Romeo Doubs to become a steady part of their passing game.

For most of the opening week of training camp, his playmaking wasn’t out in the open for everyone to see.

That changed Saturday.

Doubs caught all five passes thrown his way during seven-on-seven and full-team periods, producing his most active practice since joining New England.

The showing came four days after his quiet start, when the wide receiver had seen limited opportunities while others around him created the more noticeable plays.

The regular season will settle how targets are divided.

Saturday gave the Patriots their first extended look at the version of Doubs they expected after signing him to a “jawdropping” four-year, $68 million contract.

Doubs Gives Drake Maye a Reliable Middle-of-Field Target

The work began during seven-on-seven drills, when Doubs caught two passes from Drake Maye over the middle.

He followed by securing all three of his targets in team work.

The final reception may have ended with a fumble, although the report noted that the whistle might have ended the play before the ball came loose.

Doubs also appeared to be dealing with some discomfort at points in practice but finished the session.

The target conversion mattered more than a gaudy yardage total during a practice built around unscripted drives.

The coaching staff removed the normal script and asked the offense to react to changing situations, a format designed to test communication and rhythm.

Doubs gave Maye an available answer throughout the day.

His production came on a mixed afternoon for the quarterback, who threw an interception and missed another opportunity downfield.

The receiver’s ability to work inside helped keep the offense moving when the larger plays didn’t arrive.

That role fits what Doubs showed before leaving Green Bay.

With 55 catches for 724 yards and six touchdowns in 2025, his 13.2-yard average depth of target and 112.7 passer rating when targeted reflected a receiver who could push beyond underneath coverage.

Patriots Finally See Return From Big-Time Receiver Expenditure

New England’s commitment placed expectations on Doubs before he took his first training camp snap.

His contract includes $39 million guaranteed, making him one of the organization’s largest offseason investments.

The Patriots later added a high-caliber receiver in A.J. Brown, which moved Doubs away from the burden of carrying the group.

His assignment is still a critical piece in the Patriots’ offensive puzzle.

New England needs him to win outside, work intermediate routes and give Maye a dependable option when coverage tilts towards Brown or fears Kayshon Boutte hitting them deep.

The first four practices produced paltry evidence of that connection.

Doubs received one target during a July 28 practice and watched a returning Patriots receiver make several of the camp’s biggest plays.

His place with the starting group remained secure, but his production during competitive periods lagged behind his usage.

Saturday offered a more encouraging picture.

Doubs did his damage in the middle of the field, caught his targets and stayed involved when the offense moved into team situations.

That’s a applaudable response for a player learning a new system and a quarterback still arranging the order of a crowded receiving corps.

Nonetheless, training camp performances can evaporate quickly once preseason games begin.

Doubs will need to stack productive days and turn the early timing into game work.