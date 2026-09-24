Patriots Injury Update: Adam Schefter Shares Latest on WR A.J. Brown

The New England Patriots arguably overpaid for A.J. Brown this past offseason, sending a first-round pick for the star receiver. It was worth it, though, to get a true star wide receiver on the field to pair with quarterback Drake Maye. Then, Brown got injured almost right away.

Early in the second half of Week 1, Brown’s ankle got tangled up and landed on awkwardly. It looked like a potentially massive injury and would eventually be diagnosed as a high-ankle sprain. He’d go on IR, meaning he has to miss at least four games, but the expectation was that it would take longer to recover.

In the time that Brown has been out, which amounts to nearly six quarters, the Patriots offense has contributed 13 total points. Maye, meanwhile, hasn’t had a passing touchdown and has thrown four interceptions in that time.

Adam Schefter Shares Injury Update on New England Patriots WR A.J. Brown

The injury to A.J. Brown was a major blow to the Patriots, but he won’t be out for the entire season. So, it’s no surprise that his return has become a major topic of conversation in New England.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter recently appeared on WEEI. There, he addressed some of those concerns about how Brown is progressing.

“I think that that’s gonna take a little while,” Adam Schefter said. “I think it was supposed to be a 6-8 week injury. I think he’s been, from what I understand, moving pretty well. Looks like a guy who can come back on the quicker side of 6 weeks than 8 weeks, so that’s encouraging. But you’re on IR—that’s minimum 4. I’m gonna guess today, based on some of the things, maybe it’s 6. Maybe it’s 6. But there’s still a little ways to go, and you have to see how he’s recovering.”

The initial estimate of six to eight weeks was set to take out about half the season from Brown. So, it’s good to see that he’s closer to six weeks, as it stands now.

That timeline also would have Brown returning to the Patriots for about the start of November. There, the Patriots open the month with a game against the Miami Dolphins. Of course, the season will also get more intense down the homestretch as well.

The Receivers Stepping Up for the Patriots

A major goal of the offseason was to completely update the wide receiver room for the Patriots. That didn’t stop at Brown, and the Patriots would quickly sign Romeo Doubs as well.

With Brown out, they’ll need Doubs to step up in a major way in the coming weeks. That’s after he struggled in Week 1, making a major drop, but did improve in Week 2. Doubs had 3 receptions for 96 yards to lead the team in receiving against the Steelers.

Beyond Doubs, the two wide receivers that the Patriots look ready to lean on are Pop Douglas and Mack Hollins. Nobody has been targeted more than Douglas (9 times). He’s caught 6 of those passes for 29 yards so far. Then, Hollins has 6 receptions for 69 yards.

At tight end, rookie Eli Raridon has the Patriots’ only touchdown catch of the season. However, Hunter Henry remains a favorite of Maye’s to throw to, with 6 receptions for 66 yards.

Depth was supposed to be a strength for the Patriots at wide receiver. So, it’ll be interesting to see if someone else is able to step up in the meantime as well.