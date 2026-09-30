Patriots Injury Update: Mike Vrabel Shares Concerning Harold Landry News

After a 1-2 start to the season, the New England Patriots are dealing with some significant injury issues. That includes injury issues that have followed them from before the season even began.

Among those who haven’t been able to get on the field this season is star linebacker Harold Landry. The Patriots signed him to a three-year deal ahead of the 2025 season, and Landry made an impact right away as a pass rusher. His 8.5 sacks would lead the team, even as he battled injury issues that hampered him at times.

The hope was to get Landry healthy during the offseason. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, and his injury became a reason why rushing the passer was seen as the biggest weakness on defense for the Patriots. Instead, he began the season on the PUP List.

The PUP List, or the Physically Unable to Perform List, is a place to store players on the roster who were injured before training camp. Players on it must miss at least four regular season games.

New England Patriots HC Mike Vrabel on Harold Landry

Unfortunately, for the Patriots, it looks like Harold Landry is going to need more than the four minimum games required for him to stay on the PUP List. Head coach Mike Vrabel shared that he’s not where he needs to be just yet while speaking to the media on Wednesday.

In essence, Landry is still working to get back. That doesn’t mean he’s ready to practice, though.

“Nope,” Vrabel said. “Not yet. Harold continues to work hard and try to get back. I think we’ll just have to be smart of when we start his window and then what that looks like. But, not yet.”

The Patriots do need to be careful about when Landry returns to practice. Once a player begins practicing from the PUP List, the team only has a 21-day window to decide to either activate, release, or place the player on IR. At the same time, injuries are adding up across the board for the Patriots. That includes those pass rushers. Quintayvious Hutchins just landed on IR. Then, Dre’Mont Jones has been limited while Christian Barmore is also questionable.

Where the Patriots Are Getting Their Pass Rush From

The Patriots have been forced to find new pass rushers to take the mantle from a season ago. That group is led by Dre’Mont Jones, a veteran signing who is now battling his own injury concerns. He does have a sack this season.

Rookie Gabe Jacas and second-year player Elijah Ponder are tied for the team lead in sacks. They each have 1.5 this season. Christian Elliss, Joshua Farmer, and Christian Barmore all also have sacks this season for the Patriots. Importantly, Ponder and Jacas are also the only two Patriots who have more than one tackles for a loss, with Ponder leading the team at 3.5 on the season.

As a team, the Patriots have a total of 7 sacks in three games. That’s tied for 11th in the NFL. Nine NFL teams are tied with the Patriots, making them right in the middle of the pack.

Undoubtedly, Landry would be a major boost for the Patriots. He could even catapult them into the top end of the NFL in pass-rushing statistics. For now, though, New England is going to have to keep waiting on his return.