Patriots HC Reacts to Hit That Injured Drake Maye vs. Jets

Jerod Mayo expected to see a flag after the hit that forced rookie quarterback Drake Maye out of the New England Patriots’ 25-22 win over the New York Jets in Week 8. Head coach Mayo was instead left to question the officials after a non-call, despite Maye suffering a possible concussion.

Speaking to reporters, including MassLive.com’s Mark Daniels, after the game on Sunday, October 27, Mayo said “They didn’t call it… I thought some of those calls were questionable.”

Maye took the hit in the second quarter after a scramble that ended with him being chased down by Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood. The collision appeared to result in helmet-to-helmet contact, per Henry McKenna of Fox Sports.

An initially dazed Maye soon ended up in the blue tent to be evaluated by team medical staff. Those evaluations eventually led to Maye being ruled out once he entered the concussion protocol.

Fortunately for the Pats, Mayo indicated Maye was ready to return. He didn’t need to, though, because veteran backup Jacoby Brissett returned to the lineup and led the game-winning drive.

Injured Drake Maye Was Ready to Return

Mayo confirmed to ESPN’s Mike Reiss that he checked on Maye at halftime and the rookie was ready to return to the fray. As Mayo put it, “Look, the competitor that he is, obviously he wanted to go back out there and play, but there’s a protocol that he has to go through and again, can’t wait to get him back.”

The reference to the protocol Maye has to go through provides a clue about the length of any absence. Although there isn’t a set a timeline, the concussion protocol can last as long as nine days, so Maye’s status for next week’s trip to take on the Tennessee Titans will remain uncertain.

What is certain is how the rookie was providing the spark New England’s offense had been missing for too long. Ironically, Maye was doing it as a runner, rather than with his awesome arm talent.

The 22-year-old used his wheels to dash for a 17-yard touchdown and open the scoring against the Jets.

This play and the one that contributed to him leaving the game early, show the dilemma the Patriots face with Maye. There’s a balancing act between letting Maye be Maye and protecting the future of the franchise.

That’s a problem for offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt to solve, but the play-caller can at least lean on Brissett in the meantime.

Jacoby Brissett Offered Patriots a Reminder of His Value

Brissett had been a forgotten figure, somebody best not talked about after a leading a dire, pre-Maye offense. There was something fitting then about the 31-year-old coming off the bench and proving he can still win in this league.

The proof came from Brissett completing 15 of 24 passes for 132 yards. What the journeyman passer did was get wide receivers involved as downfield threats, with Kayshon Boutte snagging a 34-yarder from Brissett to set up Rhamondre Stevenson’s go-ahead touchdown run.

Brissett uncorking a deep shot under pressure, while Boutte made a sliding catch, represented a moment of redemption for both players.

Obviously, the Patriots would prefer to have Maye ready to face the Titans on Sunday, November 3, but Mayo will be confident about his team’s chances if Brissett has to go again.