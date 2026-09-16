Patriots Could Buy Low on Pro Bowl WR After A.J. Brown Injury

The New England Patriots made a big splash on the trade market this offseason by acquiring former second-team All-Pro A.J. Brown. But unfortunately, Brown only lasted one regular season game before suffering an injury.

Could the Patriots return to the trade market to replace him? Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox argued it’s possible.

On Wednesday, Knox released his NFL trade big board ahead of Week 2. Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy made the list, and Knox named the Patriots one of two potential suitors.

The Browns traded Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams in an effort to build for the future. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy probably won’t be part of that future. Rookies Denzel Boston and K.C. Concepcion are the new faces of Cleveland’s receiving corps,” wrote Knox.

“However, Jeudy is still only 27 years old and has a contract that should appeal to 2026 contenders in need of receiver help—he has a base salary of only $1.5 million. Given the injuries we’ve already seen at the position, Jeudy should have a deadline market if the Browns are reasonable with their asking price.”

Knox also projected Jeudy’s trade value at a conditional 2027 fourth-round pick.

That’s not much for a Pro Bowl, 1,000-yard wideout. Granted, last season, Jeudy had 602 receiving yards and a career-low 12 yards per receptions. But as Knox mentioned, Jeudy is only 27 years old, so he shouldn’t be declining.

The Patriots could buy low on the veteran wideout if the cost is only a conditional Day 3 draft choice.

Patriots Named Potential Suitors of WR Jerry Jeudy

Getty Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox proposed the New England Patriots could acquire wide receiver Jerry Jeudy from the Cleveland Browns after A.J. Brown’s Week 1 injury.

Early in his career, Jeudy was a big-play threat with the Denver Broncos. In four seasons with Denver, he posted 14.5 yards per reception. Jeudy also accomplished that with less then stellar Broncos quarterback play,

With Cleveland, that less than stellar play behind center has continued. In 2024, Jeudy overcame it to post a career-best 90 catches and 1,229 receiving yards. Veterans Jameis Winston and Deshaun Watson started a majority of the games for Cleveland that year.

But Jeudy took a significant step backwards last season, and it doesn’t appear he is going to get the opportunity to rebound in Cleveland. It would be best for him to move on to a new team, preferably a contender.

The Browns signed Jeudy to a 3-year, $52.5 million extension a few years ago. There will be one season remaining on that contract after 2026.

So if the Patriots acquired Jeudy, they could have him for this season and next year. The contract, though, also has a potential out after this season.

Cleveland might agree to take on some of Jeudy’s contract too if it meant shipping out of town to clear playing time for the team’s two top rookie receivers.

A.J. Brown Injury Timeline

Getty New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown could miss six weeks with a right high ankle sprain he sustained during Week 1.

New England’s receiving depth will be tested over the next month and a half without Brown. The WR1 suffered a high-ankle sprain and is expected to miss about six weeks.

The Patriots traded away wideout Kayshon Boutte in late August because he didn’t see New England as a place where he would have an opportunity this fall. But now without Brown, the Patriots are left with depth receivers DeMario Douglas and Mack Hollins to support Romeo Doubs, who really struggled in Week 1.

Jeudy could be an ideal target for the Patriots because he’s a proven veteran who shouldn’t cost much. He would offer insurance for Brown over the next 1-2 months, and Jeudy could be a nice pairing with the WR1 once he returns from injury.