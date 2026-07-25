Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte Flashes Drake Maye Chemistry, Makes ‘Play of the Day’

This has been an offseason marred by rumors for New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. In particular, rumors that he could be traded as the Patriots re-tooled their wide receiver room.

Now, Training Camp is here for the Patriots. Boutte is still there, too, and he was able to make a play during practice on Saturday with quarterback Drake Maye that had reporters salivating. ESPN’s Mike Reiss even called it the “Play of the Day.”

It was a 40-yard diving pass and catch from Maye to Boutte. His helmet would even fall off while making the play. That came on a go ball down the sideline.

Unfortunately, while there were plenty of onlookers to spread word of the pass and catch, there’s not necessarily video evidence. So, for now, everyone who missed practice will just have to imagine how good of a play it was.

New England Patriots QB Drake Maye on Completion to Kayshon Boutte

Over the last two seasons, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and wide receiver Kayshon Boutte have been developing their chemistry, pairing up for some excellent deep balls, in particular.

In 2025 alone, Boutte had 33 receptions for 551 yards and 6 touchdowns. That was 16.7 yards per reception. Then, in the playoffs, Boutte had 9 receptions for 168 yards and a highlight reel touchdown. The Patriots would love to see Boutte and Maye pick up from there and improve in 2026.

After practice on Saturday, Maye took some time to praise Boutte. That included for the catch he made in practice, as well as the rest of his game.

“I mean, it’s nothing new,” Drake Maye said. “I mean, you guys seen it all year last year, and the year before. He just keeps doing things right. I’m proud of him for getting in there, jumping in there. He understands if he’s got something down the sideline, and a ball down the field, that he’s got a chance it’s coming his way. Great catch, and I think that was better to start off camp with a little bit of a deep one.“

Kayshon Boutte Remains a Trade Rumor for the Patriots

The Patriots are incredibly deep at wide receiver after adding A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs this offseason. There’s even an argument to be made that they’re too deep and are going to need to move on from one of their wide receivers in a trade to make roster space.

Boutte is now entering the final year of his rookie contract. He’ll be in line for a payday that the Patriots may not want to pay, with other massive contracts on the books and a need to extend Drake Maye and Christian Gonzalez still. So, that has long since made Boutte look like a prime candidate to be traded.

In a recent article from ESPN, it was even suggested that Boutte could be one of the biggest names on the move at the Trade Deadline. That is, if the Patriots don’t send him before the season begins.

Of course, before trading Boutte, the Patriots need to answer a few questions. What’s the value of one more season of Boutte? If he replicates his 2025 season in 2026, would that be worth giving up for a Day 3 pick? Or, is it better to take the production he offers in 2026 and accept that he’s likely going to walk in free agency?