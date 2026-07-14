Patriots Trade Rumors: Star Playmaker Named Potential Deadline Move

There’s no doubt that it’s been a bit of an awkward offseason for the New England Patriots and wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. Coming off the best season of his career, trade rumors swirled around Boutte and he stepped away from the team during the voluntary portion of the offseason, looking for clarity about his future.

That clarity never came, either in the form of a contract extension or a trade, and he would return to the Patriots for Mandatory Minicamp. Still, those trade rumors are the monkey in the room, and Nick Brinkerhoff of USA Today believes that it makes him a prime trade deadline candidate.

“The arrival of A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs added some depth to the Patriots’ receiver room. Boutte is set to be a free agent after the season and he is likely expendable before being due for a raise,” Brinkerhoff wrote.

Boutte is going into the fourth and final season of his rookie contract in 2026. After that, he should prove to get a decent amount more expensive. That’s part of what’s made him such a prime trade candidate this offseason. Get something now, instead of waiting and not being able to afford him. Of course, that would also be costing the Patriots a year of his play on the field, too, which has its own value.

The New England Patriots are Deep at Wide Receiver

This offseason, the New England Patriots completely reworked their wide receiver room. That started by letting last season’s leading receiver, Stefon Diggs, walk in free agency. He’s still available on the market.

To replace him, the Patriots first brought in Romeo Doubs as a free agent. He’s coming off a 55 reception, 724 yard, and 6 touchdown season in 2025. However, it’s the blockbuster trade for A.J. Brown that dominated the conversation this offseason. Sending multiple picks, including a first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Patriots were able to land Brown at the start of June.

Brown previously played under Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel with the Tennessee Titans, and at one point credited Vrabel for his development as an NFL talent. He certainly has developed into an elite player, too, with better than 1,000 yards receiving in six of seven NFL seasons. He’s going to be top dog in the wide receiver room in 2026.

Then, there is a large group of capable wide receivers competing for time and reps. Kyle Williams, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism, and even Kyle Dixon are among the wide receivers who could play real roles for New England. Kayshon Boutte fits into that group.

The reality is that there are going to be more wide receivers than opportunities for the Patriots. Again, this makes a trade almost a probability rather than a possibility. Boutte’s contract situation makes him the easiest choice.

Kayshon Boutte Says He Wants to Stay in New England

When Kayshon Boutte stepped away from the Patriots during voluntary activities, it seemed like he wanted to be traded. That isn’t necessarily the case, though, and Boutte even opened up about how much he likes New England, saying he’d love to spend his career with the Patriots.

“I want to be in New England for the rest of my career,” Boutte said in June. “I’ve enjoyed it out here. Been here three years … I call this home; this is my new home.”

Boutte has become a bit of a fan favorite, and plenty of people would love to find a way to keep him in New England. That might be wishful thinking, though, as trade rumors grow louder and louder around him.