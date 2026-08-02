Report: New Update Surfaces in Kayshon Boutte Trade Rumors Amid Camp Surge

The New England Patriots have assembled enough receiving talent to create difficult decisions before the regular season.

One of those decisions now involves Kayshon Boutte, who has produced some of the Patriots’ most impressive moments during training camp while still being open to continuing his career elsewhere.

Sources close to Boutte told ESPN’s Mike Reiss that the fourth-year receiver “would welcome a trade if the right situation presented itself.”

The update marks a situation that has followed Boutte throughout the offseason.

New England bolstered its receiving corps by signing Romeo Doubs and trading for A.J. Brown, creating questions about how many opportunities exist for the team’s returning wideouts.

Boutte has responded by making it tricky for the Patriots to overlook him.

Boutte’s Training Camp Performance Dazzles

Boutte has regularly connected with Drake Maye on downfield throws since training camp opened.

His early highlights included a leaping touchdown catch over safety Mike Brown and a long scoring reception during the Patriots’ first padded practice.

Pats Pulpit described Boutte as the standout from that session after he caught a touchdown covering more than 40 yards from Maye during an 11-on-11 period.

Head coach Mike Vrabel has also praised Boutte’s professionalism and ability to remain productive while speculation surrounds his future.

The performance follows a 2025 season in which Boutte recorded 33 receptions for 551 yards and six touchdowns across 14 regular-season games. His 16.7 yards per reception ranked fifth in the NFL.

Boutte then added nine receptions for 168 yards and one touchdown during New England’s postseason run.

So, there’s no doubt why the Patriots could set a meaningful asking price.

Keeping him makes sense as well.

Boutte provides Maye with a proven vertical target, and his ability to stretch the field carries additional value in an offense featuring Brown and Doubs.

Moving him to clear a roster logjam would leave New England without its trusty homegrown receiver.

Patriots Have Contract and Roster Decision

Boutte’s contract creates some urgency for both sides.

The 24-year-old is entering the final season of his rookie deal and carries a base salary of approximately $3.7 million.

A reduced role could limit his numbers before his first opening to test unrestricted free agency.

The additions of Brown and Doubs, combined with the presence of DeMario Douglas and Mack Hollins, have made consistent snaps harder to guarantee.

Boutte’s interest in a move is also not a new development.

MassLive’s Karen Guregian previously reported that he requested a trade as far back as April after seeing the direction of the receiver room.

The Patriots have had several months to consider their options.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer previously estimated that Boutte could command a fifth- or sixth-round selection.

New England doesn’t have to rush.

Teams are not required to reduce their rosters from 90 players to 53 until Aug. 30, leaving time for injuries or disappointing preseason performances elsewhere to increase Boutte’s market.

But every Boutte touchdown also makes the Patriots’ decision more tortuous.