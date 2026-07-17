Patriots’ All-Pro Kevin Byard Outranks 2-Time MVP in NFL Top 100

A player-voted ranking offered another reminder of what the New England Patriots added to their secondary this offseason.

The NFL announced Friday that Kevin Byard landed at No. 61 on its Top 100 Players of 2026 list, placing the veteran safety ahead of two-time MVP Lamar Jackson at No. 69, All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton at No. 63 and quarterback Trevor Lawrence at No. 62.

Byard’s placement followed a career revival with the Chicago Bears and made his one-year contract with New England look even more favorable.

The Patriots signed the reigning NFL interceptions leader to a $7 million deal that can reach $9 million through incentives.

For a team coming off an AFC championship, New England added a player his peers still view as one of the league’s best.

Byard’s Ranking Validates Patriots’ Investment

The Top 100 list is determined by votes from NFL players, giving Byard’s return to the rankings added significance.

Byard started all 17 games for Chicago in 2025 and finished with 93 tackles, eight passes defensed and seven interceptions.

The NFL noted that his interception total led every other player by at least two, helping him earn the third Pro Bowl selection and third first-team All-Pro honor of his career.

He also produced those takeaways while quarterbacks largely avoided him. NFL Pro Insight found that Byard’s 7.5 target percentage was his lowest since 2018.

He remained disciplined in the deep part of the field and punished quarterbacks when chances arrived.

His position on the list also created several eye-catching comparisons.

Jackson still finished fourth in passer rating during an injury-affected season, Hamilton has become one of football’s most versatile defenders and Lawrence finished fifth in MVP voting after leading Jacksonville to a division title.

Byard finished above all three.

The 32-year-old previously reached the Top 100 after his 2017 and 2021 seasons.

He led the league in interceptions both in 2017 and 2025, an eight-year gap that reflects the staying power behind his game.

Vrabel Reunion Raises Patriots’ Defensive Ceiling

Byard’s move to New England also reunited him with Mike Vrabel, who coached him with the Tennessee Titans from 2018 until the safety was traded during the 2023 season.

During their first five seasons together, Byard recorded 19 interceptions, 43 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and 481 tackles.

Vrabel already understands how to use Byard’s range, anticipation and communication skills without asking him to play outside his strengths.

The Patriots can now pair Byard with Craig Woodson, who emerged as a standout rookie during New England’s run through the AFC.

The projected combination gives the secondary a young, versatile safety near the line of scrimmage and an experienced ballhawk behind him.

Age remains the main concern for long-term play.

Byard turns 33 in August, and interceptions can swing dramatically from one season to the next.

New England limited its exposure with a one-year agreement while still landing a player who has never missed a game across 10 NFL seasons.

Even a modest statistical step backward would leave the Patriots with an exceptional organizer in the secondary and a defender capable of changing possessions.

The No. 61 ranking frames Byard as a current difference-maker and makes his contract one of New England’s clearest offseason values.