Patriots ‘Complete Player’ Earns Top-10 Recognition

There weren’t many bright spots for the New England Patriots last season, but the play of safety Kyle Dugger was a positive. So much so, the “complete player” is now rated by some observers among the top 10 players in the NFL at his position.

Dugger’s recognition comes courtesy of ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who spoke with unnamed “execs, coaches and scouts” to arrive at a ranking. This collective ultimately rated Dugger eighth among the game’s premier safeties.

Fowler described how “Dugger is best when close to the line of scrimmage but can play — and punish — in the open field, too.”

One NFL personnel executive Fowler spoke with noted Dugger has “always been physical and a smart football player, but he’s become more of a complete player every year. He will physically strike you.”

Dugger’s increased recognition — Fowler noted he was a mere “honorable mention” in last year’s list — is reward for his rapid rise. He’s developed from an unheralded second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft to versatile star.

That development was one of the rare successes from the latter years of Bill Belichick’s tenure as head coach. Belichick’s successor Jerod Mayo will continue to lean on Dugger’s mix of skills to inspire a flexible and formidable defense.

Kyle Dugger Deserves Plaudits

Dugger has earned the plaudits thanks to his maturation from downhill thumper in the box to a rangy ball hawk. The 28-year-old showed off his opportunistic streak by snatching nine interceptions across the last three seasons.

One of Dugger’s better INTs occurred against the Miami Dolphins in Week 8. He was playing zone deep but anticipated Tyreek Hill’s in-breaking route from the slot.

This level of recognition and athleticism has taken Dugger’s coverage game up a level. The 6-foot-1, 216-pounder has always been able to play physical against receivers in short areas.

Like when Belichick had Dugger matchup one-on-one with dynamic Atlanta Falcons “move” tight end Kyle Pitts in 2021. Dugger mugged Pitts most of the night thanks to plays like this one highlighted by Ben Brown of The QB List.

Being able to take away an opponents’ most versatile threat is what puts safeties into the elite bracket. Dugger’s place there is why he was rewarded with a new four-year contract worth $58 million this offseason.

Before then, the last player drafted by Belichick in the first two rounds to earn a second deal was another safety, 2013 third-round pick Duron Harmon, according to Chad Graff of The Athletic. Harmon is open to returning to New England, but Mayo’s rebuilding Patriots hardly need the 33-year-old.

Not when Dugger isn’t the only worthy playmaker suiting up for the Patriots on the back end.

Patriots Are Talent-Rich at Safety

Dugger’s ascension has only increased the Patriots’ riches in the secondary. Riches like fellow safety Jabrill Peppers.

The veteran was one of the most-productive players on a tough and resourceful defense last season. Peppers helped himself to 75 tackles, one sack and two interceptions, but the 28-year-old makes sense as a trade candidate because the Pats also have 2023 third-round pick Marte Mapu, who has the flexibility and potential to become a full-time safety.

For now, Mayo and new defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington will likely need all three of the Patriots’ roving safeties to make their opponent-specific schemes work. It means Dugger should place higher in next year’s ranking.

He might even have a teammate for company.