Patriots Could Lose A.J. Brown for Significant Time: Report

New England Patriots wide receiver A. J. Brown could miss four to six weeks with a right ankle injury. This was reported by Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz on Friday evening. This could also mean a short-term stint on IR.

Brown hurt his ankle in Wednesday’s season-opener against the Seattle Seahawks. The injury occurred early in the third quarter as Brown was going for a pass. He hurt his ankle on a third-and-four pass attempt and collided with Seahawks corner Nehemiah Pritchett. Brown was subsequently evaluated on the field and spent time in the blue medical tent before being ruled out for the game.

Earlier on Thursday, Patriots coach Mike Vrabel did give a definitive timeline on the injury. Now, it appears that we are getting one, as noted by Schultz.

Sources: The internal belief with the #Patriots is star WR A.J. Brown could miss 3-6 weeks with his ankle injury. There’s discussions on if a short-term IR stint will be required. Discussions will continue on how to proceed.

Patriots Will Need Other Playmakers To Step Up

This injury leaves a big hole in the Patriots’ wide receiver room. However, it also allows others to step up. One of the players who could excel in a bigger role is wide receiver Romeo Doubs. The former Green Bay Packers standout had a tough debut as a member of the Patriots. He had three targets, but zero catches, including a costly drop. As a veteran on a young group, he must now serve a leadership role.

Another player who can step up is Demario Douglas. The latter is familiar with the Patriots’ offensive system and can be a spark plug amongst the group of new faces. He had five receptions on Wednesday, but only managed 20 yards. His production will need to pick up over the course of the season, although it has historically been used in a complementary role. The Liberty standout would be able to provide a nice complementary option for Doubs.

Another veteran option that could emerge over these next couple of games is veteran receiver Mack Hollins. The playmaker was one of the few Patriots receivers who did not struggle on Wednesday. He led the team in receiving with four catches for 51 yards. Maye seemed to have a strong rapport with the wide receiver on Wednesday, and that will need to continue.

Big-Time Development For Patriots

Overall, this is a big-time blow for the Patriots. The team has the sixth-hardest schedule and mantle, and now they’ll have to navigate the majority of it without their star wide receiver. Brown had three receptions for 26 yards, averaging 8.7 yards per catch at the time of his injury. One has to wonder if he will be able to put together that same level of production when he returns. In the meantime, the Patriots will have to rely on others to step up and make a major impact.

This is certainly not the news that Patriots fans wanted to hear on Thursday night. Nevertheless, is just a reminder of how fickle the game of football can be. Hopefully, Brown will be able to heal properly and then become a major factor in this offense once again. By the time he returns, the team could be in the middle of a playoff race. He could come back at just the perfect time.