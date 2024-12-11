Patriots Can ‘Prioritize’ Mike Evans-Style WR After K.J. Osborn Release

Cutting K.J. Osborn means the New England Patriots can draft a WR compared to Mike Evans.

Releasing K.J. Osborn sums up how much trouble the New England Patriots have had acquiring quality, veteran wide receivers, a problem the franchise can solve by selecting a prospect who “showcases shades of Mike Evans” in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Osborn was waived on Tuesday, December 10, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, despite only signing for the Pats in free agency last offseason. As NBCS Boston’s Phil Perry pointed out, Osborn “hasn’t taken a snap in four of the last five Patriots games.”

That decision creates room for young receivers to make an impact during the final four games of the season. Yet the developing group still lacks a true No. 1 target, something Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan could provide.

Mike Evans Comparisons Should Prompt Patriots Interest in Tetairoa McMillan

He’s the ideal pick for the Patriots next April, according to Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus. While “this pick might be surprising since it’s not an offensive lineman, but with over $115 million in projected effective cap space, the Patriots have the financial flexibility to address the offensive line with quality veterans in free agency. That could allow them to prioritize a high-ceiling pass catcher like Tetairoa McMillan at the top of the draft.”

McMillan fits the pedigree of a go-to receiver because “the 6-foot-6, 210-pound receiver showcases shades of Mike Evans and Drake London, with smooth movements for his size and exceptionally strong hands.”

Sikkema’s reference to Evans should prompt interest from the Patriots. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers stud is a five-time Pro Bowler who has 10-straight 1,000-yard seasons to his credit.

Evans bullies coverage as a 6-foot-5, 231-pound big-bodied pass-catcher who can stretch the field and high point the ball in the air. McMillan ticks many of the same boxes.

The 21-year-old showed off how his height and physicality can render double coverage irrelevant by snatching this jump ball for a touchdown against Houston, highlighted by Fox College Football.

Combining McMillan’s physical profile with Maye’s arm talent would further expand a burgeoning Patriots passing game. Using a top-five pick to address the receiver room would also mean avoiding more ill-fated short-term solutions like signing Osborn.

K.J. Osborn Release Typical of Patriots WR Failings

The Patriots just can’t get it right at wide receiver. As least not in free agency. Osborn couldn’t last a season, while fellow veteran Kendrick Bourne has not made much of a dent.

There had been hope Osborn would emerge as a viable deep threat. Particularly after positive performances during training camp.

The problem was Osborn didn’t get on the field enough once the games that matter began. His frustrations made him a credible trade candidate, but a deal never developed before the deadline.

Osborn’s issues have allowed the Patriots to lean into a reliance on younger pass-catchers. It’s worked for second-year pros DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte, but it’s been a different story for rookies Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker.

Head coach Jerod Mayo has demanded more from second-round pick Polk, but frustration is ongoing. The Patriots can fix their long-standing issues at receiver by drafting one of the best playmakers in the next draft class.

Then dumping Osborn early won’t look so bad.