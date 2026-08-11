Patriots HC Mike Vrabel Shares Plan for QB Drake Maye in Preseason Opener

The New England Patriots are beginning joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts ahead of their preseason matchup on Thursday. However, for fans who were looking forward to seeing Drake Maye take the field, they’ll have to wait a little bit longer.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel shared ahead of the preseason game that Maye isn’t expected to play. Even leaving the door open for that to change, it seems like the focus is going to be on getting his work in during practice this week.

“I wouldn’t anticipate seeing Drake out there on Thursday,” Mike Vrabel said. “But, that’s all subject to change. That’s kinda where my mindset is right now.”

A season ago, the first for Vrabel with the Patriots, he did play Maye during the team’s first preseason game, if only briefly. In fact, it was only the third and final preseason game when Maye sat out, so this is a bit of a departure from how things were handled last year.

“Really, it’s just important that we get the work in and get things accomplished that we’re looking to get accomplished… That can always change, but I wouldn’t anticipate that happening,” Vrabel added.

Drake Maye Addressed his Long-Term Plans with the New England Patriots

Now heading into his third season with the New England Patriots, Drake Maye has solidified himself as a franchise quarterback in the NFL. He’s certainly not a quarterback who the Patriots would like to lose, and while he does have a few years to worry about an extension, it’s come up in conversation already.

Despite that, when Maye was asked about his long-term future with the Patriots, he dismissed it for the time being. Instead, he’s focused on the present.

“Yeah, I don’t think it’s hard not to think about it,” Maye said. “For me, I try to be in the present every day. That’s why they call it a present, man. It’s a gift. So, I just try to be here, be where my feet are, and trying to get better and better.” Still on his rookie contract, Maye isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. It’s a four-year, $36.64 million deal. That’s before considering his fifth-year option, which the Patriots will undoubtedly pick up when the time comes. So, for now, it probably is best for Maye to focus on the field and not on the business side of the sport.

How to Watch the Patriots Preseason Opener

The New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts are set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. EST on Thursday. It’ll be played in Gillette Stadium, but for those who can’t make it there for the game, there will be a couple of options to take in the action.

Within the Boston TV market, the game is set to air on WBZ-TV. That’s the local CBS affiliate.

For those outside of the Boston TV market, they’ll still be able to catch the game. NFL Network is set to host the game for the national audience. On top of that, there are some options for streaming the game. That includes the local CBS broadcast through Fubo in eligible markets. NFL+ should also carry the game out of market.

The Patriots will follow up their preseason game against the Colts with two more. That’s against the Philadelphia Eagles on August 22nd and the Cleveland Browns on August 27th. The Eagles game will also be at home.