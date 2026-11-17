Now sitting at 5-5, the New England Patriots have had their season go sideways in the worst possible way. Star quarterback Drake Maye has what’s being reported as a fractured ankle, and he is going to be out for an extended period of time.

It seems like the season is effectively over for the Patriots. Still, if they can find a way to rebound, there is room against an easier schedule in the final weeks of the season to get back into the postseason.

Could the New England Patriots Look For a New QB?

With Drake Maye sidelined, it looks like the Patriots are going to turn to Tommy DeVito at quarterback. However, after his poor performance in relief of Maye, there is some thought that the Patriots could go outside of the team to try and find a new quarterback.

Will Levis, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Jake Browning are just on the shortlist of those who have been rumored to be joining the Patriots. Those are just rumors, though. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel doesn’t believe the team is going to add a quarterback.

“I don’t see that being the case right now,” Mike Vrabel said. “But we’ll have conversations, and we’ll discuss it, and we’ll look and see. But Tommy and Behren Morton have been in our system, have been working.”

Tommy DeVito is in his second season with the Patriots. He does have some starting experience, though, going back to his time with the New York Giants. Then, the Patriots also have Behren Morton, who was a seventh-round pick and has yet to play in a regular season game.

“Behren Morton’s been improving,” Vrabel said. “He’s been working each week, and I know that if he has to play for us, that he’ll be ready to go. And I’m excited for this challenge, and I hope that everybody else is, because that’s really what we’re at. We’re 5-5 in the middle of the season, just past the middle of the season, and we’ve got a bye, and looking forward to the challenge.”

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel Remains Confident in Tommy DeVito

It was a long Sunday for Tommy DeVito. With him at quarterback, the Patriots only had one scoring drive, while he completed 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception.

Mike Vrabel knows he played poorly. However, the entire team had similar struggles.

“The assessment was pretty much like the team,” Vrabel said. “I don’t think it was good enough. I think there were some things that he missed, but also not having a ton of live action since training camp, and really, I think he’ll be ready to go coming out of the bye.”

Despite those struggles, Vrabel shared on Monday that he remains confident in DeVito. In particular, now that he knows he’s being thrust into the starting role.

“I think that he’ll be able to look at some things and understand, whether that’s being able to transfer up into the pocket, get us in the right play, get the ball out quicker or look at protections or rotation, whatever that may be. I think that’ll all improve. So, I have a lot of confidence in Tommy. I know his toughness is going to be through the charts, and his competitiveness will be exactly what we need,” Vrabel said.

The Patriots have a much needed bye week coming up. After that, they’ll be set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers.