Patriots HC Mike Vrabel Shares Latest Insight into Update on QB Drake Maye

Things have gone from bad to worse for the New England Patriots. Now losers in three of their last four games, the Patriots have also lost star quarterback Drake Maye for an extended stretch.

Maye went down with an apparent ankle injury in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. It is being heavily reported that Maye is going to miss a significant period of time. That could even end up being the entire season. That’s due to what’s being reported as a fractured ankle, which may require surgery.

There are some fans who felt that Aidan Hutchinson of the Lions committed what is known as a hip-drop tackle on Maye. However, the NFL seems to disagree, as no flag was thrown and it’s unlikely that a fine is coming.

New England Patriots HC Mike Vrabel Shared Latest on Drake Maye

Coming back from Germany after the loss, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel made his weekly appearance on The Greg Hill Show. There, he explained that due to an abundance of caution, the Patriots chose to have Drake Maye stay behind following the game.

“The update that I have is just out of caution, Drake stayed back,” Vrabel said. “He’ll be traveling back here shortly. But just wanted to make sure that everything was good for him to travel back and safely. The things that go around injuries and just wanted to make sure everything was in line for him to travel, and it seems like he is. He’ll be returning here, I think, shortly.”

The potential that Maye’s season is over hasn’t been lost on anyone. Still, Vrabel was hesitant to make any sweeping claims at this point.

“We’ll have to see what comes back and what he looks like when he’s back here and make sure we’re doing what’s best for him and his health,” Vrabel said.

The Patriots are now 5-5 on the season. It’s hard to imagine playing well without Maye. So, even if he is capable of coming back later in the year, it may not be worth it to push him back onto the field if they’re out of the playoff hunt.

The Patriots Turn to Tommy DeVito

The Patriots will now hang their playoff hopes on the arm of backup quarterback Tommy DeVito. The good news is that he has starting experience, going back to his time with the New York Giants. Unfortunately, when he did come into the game on Sunday, he struggled to operate the offense and led just one scoring drive.

The loss to the Lions was the first significant playing time DeVito got this season. Previously, he’d only been in during blowouts. He completed 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards. He threw 1 touchdown and 1 interception, and he took 4 sacks. That was good for a quarterback rating of 54.6.

For his career, DeVito has a 63.4% completion percentage, 1,490 passing yards, and 9 touchdowns to 4 interceptions. He does have 248 rushing yards and 1 rushing touchdown.

The Patriots also have Behren Morton on their roster at quarterback. A rookie, he’s yet to see any NFL action.

Next up, the Patriots are set to have a bye week to get themselves sorted. After that, they’ll be back in action against the Los Angeles Chargers.