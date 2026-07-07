Mike Vrabel Favorite Has ‘Early Edge’ in Patriots Competition

Things look set for the New England Patriots at running back, thanks to the complementary talents of starting duo Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, but there’s still no obvious third option in the backfield. A host of unheralded runners are competing for the role, but a favorite of head coach Mike Vrabel is building a promising early lead.

It’s veteran Terrell Jennings who “appears to have the early edge based on his work with the first-unit punt protection team,” according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Jennings’ bid to be RB3 this year might look stronger if his work as a runner merited a mention. Yet, this is still a promising update for “a 2024 undrafted free agent out of Florida A&M, he finished last season on injured reserve (concussion) after having been signed from the practice squad and appearing in seven games.”

What’s perhaps more promising is how Jennings has already won over Vrabel as a reliable back whose rushing style fits certain, clutch situations. That familiarity with the man in charge can prove crucial for Jennings’ chances of staying ahead of multiple other backs, including a late-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

Mike Vrabel Trust Key for Terrell Jennings

Jennings proving himself as something of a closer last season can be the key to him winning the coveted third running back role. The 6-foot, 222-pounder has the frame and temperament for both short-yardage work and to grind out the tough yards to run down the clock late in games.

Those are qualities Vrabel can trust, even though Jennings doesn’t possess traits usually associated with a third-back role. He’s not a prolific receiver, nor is Jennings versatile and speedy enough to be considered a genuine change of pace.

Fortunately, Henderson is already a true breakaway threat on the ground. The second-year pro still faces questions about his own skill-set, but Stevenson can provide the answers as the senior man who knows how to keep franchise quarterback Drake Maye clean on passing downs.

Pass-protection is an area where Jennings can strengthen his case to be New England’s primary next man up in the backfield rotation. Jennings’ work keeping rushers off punter Bryce Baringer this offseason is a useful launchpad for developing as a personal protector for Maye.

Doing the dirty, but unnecessary work in both phases of the offense can increase Jennings’ utility. Even if other backs on the roster offer greater big-play potential.

Patriots Not Short of Potential Third Running Backs

Jennings will be thankful for the trust he’s already built with Vrabel because there’s no shortage of competitors for extra reps and carries. This year’s seventh-round pick Jam Miller is durable and flexible enough to work his way into the rotation, but one of Jennings’ fellow undrafted free agents is pushing his way into the mix.

Another undrafted player, Myles Montgomery, has natural third-down traits as a change-of-pace runner and useful receiver. Those attributes earned the former UCF star a notable contract after the draft.

Ultimately, this crowded field will get thinned, with Vrabel’s trust likely to be the most important determining factor. That’s good news for Jennings, who is continuing to prove valuable in multiple ways.