Patriots HC Mike Vrabel Updates Caleb Lomu Changing Position

Mandatory Minicamp is underway for the New England Patriots. There, the Patriots are trying to transition rookie tackle Caleb Lomu from the left side of the offensive line to the right side.

It’s a transition that can be more difficult than it sounds. That’s why, as Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel explained, they’re working to get Lomu as many reps as possible right now.

“He’s getting a lot of reps,” Mike Vrabel said. “I love the versatility… When you get a young player, there’s a willingness to learn… There hasn’t been, ‘Oh my gosh I’m so used to this.’ I think it’s all new to him. His flexibility and versatility is something I think has stood out. Learns quickly. Usually doesn’t make the same mistake twice.”

That praise that Vrabel had for Lomu’s versatility is nothing new, either. Back in May, during OTAs, Vrabel had plenty of positives for the Patriots’ first-round pick.

“Some of the techniques are different, and I think he’s really embraced those,” Vrabel said. “He’s been an unbelievably coachable player. He’s young, he’s big, he’s athletic, and he’s willing to learn. He’s excited about learning. So, where he plays, we want to end up with the five best linemen. I think he’s going to have the ability to play both sides… But you guys know how this goes. We played 10 linemen last year.”

Long-term, the plan for Lomu is that he’ll be able to replace Morgan Moses at right tackle. Will Campbell, meanwhile, will be the team’s answer at left tackle. However, that versatility goes a long way to providing depth to the offensive line.

New England Patriots Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels on Caleb Lomu

Mike Vrabel wasn’t the only coach who has recently praised Caleb Lomu. New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels added how he’s handling changing positions and the challenges he’s facing right now.

“That’s a different challenge,” Josh McDaniels said. “You come in and you’re used to playing in one spot. When you play offensive line in the National Football League as a young player, a lot of times that is your responsibility. It’s to learn a whole bunch of different roles. Language is different on one side than the other. Certainly technique and fundamentals are a little different just because you’re working on different sides of the football.”

In college, Lomu was strictly a left tackle. He thrived there, too. In 2025, he earned All-Big 12 honors.

“Great attitude, awesome kid,” McDaniels said. “Love his personality. He practices his butt off every day. He’s a sponge. Again, we’ve done a tremendous job of bringing in a bunch of guys that just wanna learn, and try to get better, and work hard. So, Caleb’s at the head of the class in terms of the rookies for us.”

Could Caleb Lomu Slot in at Left Tackle?

One word that has consistently come up with Caleb Lomu is “versatility.” That versatility could come in the form of playing tackle on either side of the ball.

Obviously, the ideal for the Patriots is that Will Campbell remains the left tackle. However, injuries do happen. Campbell suffered one in 2025 that landed him briefly on IR. On top of that, there have been some loud concerns about Campbell’s long-term ability to be the Patriots’ left tackle. If the Patriots do eventually want to make a change, Lomu can slot over.

Of course, that’s not what the Patriots want. They’d like Campbell to develop and stay healthy. Meanwhile, Lomu can learn right tackle and graduate into the role after Moses ages out.