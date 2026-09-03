New Details Emerge From Investigation Into Patriots HC Mike Vrabel & Dianna Russini

The New England Patriots are ready to turn the page from what was a hectic offseason and begin focusing on the 2026 campaign. While the Pats put together a strong body of work when it came to upgrading their roster, there was also quite a bit of drama surrounding this team, thanks in large part to their head coach, Mike Vrabel.

Photos emerged showing Vrabel spending time at a luxurious resort with The Athletic NFL insider Dianna Russini, leading to sleuths discovering evidence that suggested the pair had been in a years-long romantic relationship, despite the fact that they were both married to other people. Russini ended up resigning from her post with The Athletic, which prompted the sports media outlet to conduct an investigation into her relationship with Vrabel. On Thursday, the results of that investigation were revealed.

The Athletic Reveals Findings in Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini Investigation

Once the initial photos of Vrabel and Russini hit the internet, the story became the subject of widespread media attention. While Russini lost her job, Vrabel weathered a storm of questions from the media and ultimately revealed that he would be attending counseling for his actions, which caused him to miss the final day of the 2026 NFL Draft.

For now, Vrabel has managed to hold onto his job with the Pats, and for all intents and purposes, his message still seems to be getting through to the team ahead of the new season. Every time you think this story is gone for good, though, new details emerge, and that is precisely what has happened with less than a week to go until the team’s season-opener.

In the wake of Russini’s resignation, The Athletic began an investigation into her relationship with Vrabel. Not many details have emerged since things got underway five months ago, but on Thursday morning, it was revealed that the investigation had concluded. According to The Athletic, Russini’s relationship with Vrabel was a violation of the company’s standards, but there was no evidence suggesting that their relationship led to any biases in her work.

“Ex-NFL insider Dianna Russini violated The Athletic’s standards because of her undisclosed relationship with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel,” Andrew Marchand wrote. “The inquiry, which was publicly released Thursday, drew no conclusions about the full extent of the Russini-Vrabel relationship … It also found scant evidence that it impacted Russini’s or The Athletic’s reporting on Vrabel and his teams.”

Mike Vrabel, Patriots Looking to Finally Move Past the Dianna Russini Scandal

Getty FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 11: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots speaks during a press conference during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on August 11, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Obviously, nothing about this scandal is ideal for all parties involved, but the conclusion of this investigation should put a bow on this situation for the time being (unless new evidence emerges, which, as we all know, has happened frequently throughout the offseason). The Pats are sticking with Vrabel for better or worse, and all eyes are on the 2026 campaign.

Considering how New England is going to open the new season with a Super Bowl LX rematch against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, it cannot afford to be bogged down by any sort of distraction ahead of this game. The Patriots and Seahawks will open the new season on Wednesday night, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.