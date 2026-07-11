New England Patriots’ Defense Still Has One Major Blind Spot

The New England Patriots spent the offseason strengthening a defense that already finished fourth in the NFL in points allowed.

They added talent around Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis and Milton Williams, in addition to reshaping the linebacker room and continuing to build the type of fast, physical unit head coach Mike Vrabel prefers.

There is still one problem the personnel changes may not have solved.

New England’s defense must survive a 2026 schedule filled with quarterbacks capable of turning a successful coverage snap into a first down with their legs.

That list begins with Josh Allen, whom the Patriots will see twice. It also includes Caleb Williams, Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes and Bo Nix.

New England added more speed and experience around a talented defensive core.

Keeping mobile quarterbacks inside the pocket remains a question that could decide several of its biggest games.

Allen Remains Patriots’ Most Difficult Defensive Assignment

Allen rushed for 579 yards and 14 touchdowns during the 2025 regular season.

The assumption that Allen aging will slow down his rushing ability hasn’t happened yet, as it’s clear that defending the Buffalo Bills requires more than winning against their offensive line or covering their receivers.

Simply put, Allen can erase a defense’s work in a few seconds.

Man coverage can make the danger greater, with defensive backs turning away from the quarterback while following receivers, leaving fewer eyes available once Allen escapes the pocket.

Aggressive pressure can also create open rushing lanes if a defender loses leverage or runs beyond him.

New England’s defense allowed opponents to scramble on 4.75% of dropbacks last season, per SumerSports. The Patriots also produced a sack on 5.93% of opposing pass plays, which ranked in the bottom half of the league.

The overall results were still strong.

New England ranked 11th in defensive EPA per play and allowed 18.8 points per game during its 14-3 regular season.

Mobile quarterbacks can force a good defense to operate differently, though.

Robert Spillane will be important as the communicator in the middle of the defense, and edge defenders must rush with discipline, while the interior combination of Williams and Christian Barmore must prevent quarterbacks from stepping through the front of the pocket.

Pressure without containment can become an invitation to gash a defense for a running QB.

Patriots’ 2026 Schedule Will Test Their Discipline

The challenge extends well beyond Buffalo.

Williams rushed for 383 yards and three touchdowns for the Chicago Bears last season. New England must travel to Chicago for a Thursday night game on Oct. 22.

Herbert does not carry the same designed-rushing workload as Allen, but his size and athleticism make him dangerous when protection breaks down. The Patriots face the Los Angeles Chargers on the road Nov. 29.

Then come Mahomes and Nix.

New England visits the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 21 before closing the season with home games against the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins.

Certainly, the Patriots have enough coverage talent to make quarterbacks hold the ball. Gonzalez and Davis give Vrabel the freedom to play aggressively outside.

The question is what happens after the first read disappears.

That extra second can end with Williams getting home.

But it can also end with Allen running through an open lane and moving the chains.