New England Patriots’ Maye and Co. Earn Massive NFL Trade Valuations

Atrade offer for Drake Maye is something the New England Patriots certainly wouldn’t entertain right now.

ESPN still attempted to put a price on him, and the final number showed how quickly the New England Patriots have rebuilt their roster.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell placed five Patriots in his 2026 NFL trade-value tiers, assigning them a combined value of more than 11 first-round picks. Maye accounted for six, Christian Gonzalez received a two-pick valuation, Will Campbell was worth one first-rounder and more, and A.J. Brown and Milton Williams were each placed in the one-pick tier.

The Patriots aren’t shopping the players who form the foundation of their roster, but the exercise still shows how dramatically the team’s value has flipped.

After enduring back-to-back 4-13 seasons, new head coach Mike Vrabel capped off a 14-win 2025 season and an appearance in Super Bowl LX.

Maye’s presence separates New England from most of the league.

The rest of the list harps on premium talent assembled around him.

Maye Carries Six-First-Round-Pick Value

ESPN placed Maye in the six-first-round-pick tier after he nearly won MVP during his second NFL season.

Ranking as the best franchise player in NFL, Maye completed 72% of his passes for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He led the NFL in completion percentage, passer rating and yards per attempt before guiding New England through three AFC playoff victories.

His worth also ties to his age, and the fact he won’t need to be paid as soon as possible.

Maye is 23 and remains one year away from becoming eligible for a contract extension.

The fourth season of his rookie deal and a fifth-year option would allow New England to spread out the cap charges once it eventually gives him what ESPN expects to be a record-setting contract.

Barnwell wrote that a case could be made for Maye carrying more trade value than Josh Allen because of their age and contract differences. The postseason created the only significant hesitation, as Maye’s efficiency and ball security declined against stronger competition.

The valuation carries another thought for New England.

The franchise has already secured the rarest piece of a championship roster, but the low-cost portion of his contract will not last much longer.

Gonzalez Leads Deep Patriots Core

ESPN valued Gonzalez at two first-round picks, using the November trade that sent Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts as the market comparison.

The New York Jets received first-round selections in 2026 and 2027, along with a young receiver, for Gardner.

Barnwell argued Gonzalez is an even better player because he combines outstanding man coverage with tackling and run support.

Availability remains a potential problem.

Gonzalez missed 17 games during his first three seasons, and his current extension discussions will eventually force the Patriots to make another major financial commitment.

He still earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2025 and delivered one of his strongest performances in the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, Campbell’s value reached beyond one first-round pick despite a rough end to his rookie season.

The 22-year-old returned from a Grade 3 MCL sprain and allowed 29 pressures during New England’s four-game postseason, the most in the Next Gen Stats era.

ESPN viewed the injury, rather than a permanent flaw, as the primary reason for those struggles.

Brown and Williams completed the group.

New England acquired Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder, nearly matching ESPN’s current valuation.

Williams also landed in the one-pick tier after becoming one of the league’s highest-paid defensive tackles and producing three postseason sacks.

In the end, New England has the Lombardi Trophy in its sights, entering 2026 with five players that could command first-round capital, including a quarterback worth more than half of the total by himself.