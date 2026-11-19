The NFL isn’t happy with the Adolf Hitler joke that NBC Sports’ Mike Florio made about New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. Now, they’ve made their feelings public.

On Tuesday, during the show PFT Live, Florio was speaking with another on-air personality for the NFL, Chris Simms. Their conversation turned to the Patriots and Vrabel, who made a public appearance drinking German beer before the Munich game, likely as part of publicity for the game. The pair joked that Vrabel’s mustache reminded them of Hitler.

“He got the German mustache to go along with that right now, too,” Simms said. “So, yeah, he was hitting all themes there over in Germany.”

“Be careful trimming that thing,” Florio said. “Yeah, if you’re in Germany, you gotta be careful trimming the sides of that thing.”

The joke, of course, references the mustache that Hitler wore. Vrabel wears a mustache himself in November, for Movember. That’s to raise awareness for men’s health, particularly prostate cancer.

“‘Who’s that going down the street over there?’” Simms also joked. “‘He put on a few pounds. Hold on, he’s big, holy crap.’”

“Gary’s [PFT Live producer Gary Carter] groaning,” Florio said. “It’s funny, Gary. It was 80 years ago. Let us have some fun, for crying out loud.”

The NFL Responds to Jokes About New England Patriots HC Mike Vrabel

Jeff Miller, the NFL’s executive vice president for communications and public affairs, was asked about the jokes made by Mike Florio and Chris Simms. He would quickly condemn them.

“We found the remarks to be inappropriate and offensive,” Miller said, being quoted in The Athletic.

This comes at a time when the NFL is rapidly trying to grow the game abroad. Germany has become a key market in that effort, and the Patriots a key team in the German effort. Sunday was the team’s sixth international game, and its second in Germany. It was also their second game in Germany since 2023.

Having on-air talent make jokes, whether intentionally harmful or not, about that period of German history isn’t a good look. That’s before considering how it may have bothered the Patriots and Vrabel.

“On yesterday’s PFT Live show, Mike and Chris made statements that were inappropriate,” an NBC Sports spokesperson told The Athletic. “They have apologized.”

The Athletic has also reported that neither Florio nor Simms is expected to be punished. The NFL has also reached out to NBC Sports.

Mike Vrabel is Dealing With Questions in New England

This controversy doesn’t seem to be on the radar for Mike Vrabel and the Patriots. At least, they’ve publicly spent more time focusing on other fires than on what jokes PFT Live has to make.

Vrabel himself is dealing with hot seat rumors. That comes in a season where the Patriots have battled major injury issues and consistency concerns. Normally, a year removed from the Super Bowl, that wouldn’t lead to being on the hot seat. However, culture concerns when Vrabel is a culture coach have some folks nervous about the future.

“Vrabel is known for culture-building and tough-minded defense, and cracks in the foundation are showing on both fronts,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote. “Most of the Patriots’ issues are clear-cut.

“… But Vrabel admitted Monday that the Lions played harder than New England, which is telling. Rarely do you hear that about a Vrabel-coached team. The team has looked rudderless and uninspired the past two weeks. And solutions are not readily available.”

For his part, Vrabel has consistently pushed back against those concerns. However, they’re unlikely to go away as the losses stack up.