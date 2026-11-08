Patriots Hunting for Pass Rushers at NFL Trade Deadline But With A Caveat: Report

The New England Patriots could potentially fill their need for another pass rusher at the NFL trade deadline Tuesday. But if they do, it’s not going to be a blockbuster deal.

That’s what NFL insider Josina Anderson reported Sunday morning with her trade updates from around the league.

“The Patriots are still monitoring the market for pass rush help — at a bargain — by the trade deadline next Tuesday, I’m told,” wrote Anderson.

That doesn’t come as a huge surprise, but it might be disappointing for any Patriots fan holding out hope for a bigger deal.

Since free agency this year, the NFL rumor mill has linked New England to edge rushers such as Josh Sweat, Alex Highsmith and others. But those potential deals were and remain pipe dreams according to Anderson.

The Patriots have two days to find pass rushing help of some kind. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, November 10 at 4 pm ET.

Will Patriots Acquire Edge Rusher or Defensive Lineman?

While Anderson’s update could be disappointing for some, that doesn’t mean New England couldn’t find an impactful defender to help the pass rush.

If the Patriots could make a move inside the AFC East, perhaps they could get Josh Uche from the Miami Dolphins. Others NFC East edge rushers, such as Nolan Smith and K’Laveon Chaisson, may be potential cheap targets too.

In most cases, though, media pundits have linked the Patriots to the big-named edge rushers that aren’t realistic at this point.

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper had two lesser-known edge rusher possibilities he called fits for New England on his latest trade candidates list — Jermaine Johnson II and Dorance Armstrong Jr. Both are rental players on non-contending teams outside the AFC East.

“Johnson is a long, physical, athletic edge. His primary value is as a pocket pusher,” wrote Popper. “He puts pressure on the anchor of tackles with his power. Johnson can also create movement when slicing inside, including on stunts.”

On Armstrong, Popper wrote: “Armstrong has above-average length and can push the pocket when he gets extension.”

Will the Patriots Buy and Sell?

Bargain hunting is probably the most appropriate approach for New England to take at this year’s trade deadline. Some fans might even agree, as the team is contending but also faces significant challenges toward repeating as AFC champions.

But NFL insider Albert Breer proposed a potential strategy that a lot of Patriots fans might not be on board with at all — buying and selling at Tuesday’s deadline.

Breer wrote a few teams could do both before Tuesday.

One is the Patriots, who’ve discussed moving veteran DT Christian Barmore or CB Carlton Davis III—the cost for either would likely be about a fourth-round pick, though I don’t think they’d move both—while they’ve shopped around for help on the edge,” wrote Breer.

At 5-3 and pretty firmly in a playoff spot, it’s hard to justify a team doing both. But maybe it could make sense if the Patriots address a bigger need.

It might also work if New England landed a more impactful edge rusher. But based on Anderson’s report, the Patriots are firmly in the pass rush bargain bin.