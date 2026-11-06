NFL Trade Pitch Sends Patriots $58 Million Edge Rusher in ‘Pipe Dream’ Scenario

The NFL trade deadline is days away. It’s the time for dreaming big. On Friday, CBS Sports’s JP Acosta went through dream scenarios for every NFL contender, including the New England Patriots.

If the Patriots could land any player before Tuesday’s deadline, Acosta named Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher Alex Highsmith the “pipe dream” trade target.

Highsmith is an underrated star edge rusher. Acosta, though, identified the 29-year-old as a dream addition for the Patriots because of the contrast he could provide the team’s edge rusher room.

“The Patriots could stand to add some different types of players to their pass rush room. EDGE Elijah Ponder has been a revelation, and rookie Gabe Jacas as well as free agent addition Dre’Mont Jones have added more physicality to the room,” Acosta wrote. “However, they could add some more players with speed and burst to the building. Harold Landry III hasn’t played, and head coach Mike Vrabel hasn’t given any clear return date, meaning it’s more likely than not that Landry will not play this season.

“Adding a speed-based pass rusher to the room could allow for the Pats to vary up their approaches and keep offenses guessing.”

Highsmith has 3.5 sacks with five tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits and one pass defense in eight games this season. Over the past five seasons, including 2026, he has averaged eight sacks per campaign.

According to Spotrac, Highsmith has earned $58.5 million in his NFL career.

How Alex Highsmith Could Fit With Patriots

Pundits have been linking New England to edge rushers since the March. It’s not surprising they are once again going through scenarios, however unrealistic they may be, of how the team could add another edge defender before Tuesday.

The Patriots are tied for sixth in the league in sacks, so the pass rush isn’t really a weakness. But the team is getting by with former undrafted free agent Elijah Ponder leading the team in sacks, and rookie Gabe Jacas second on the team among edge defenders with three sacks.

That production reflects very well on the Patriots defensive staff. Few, if any pundits, saw Ponder and Jacas combining for nine sacks at the midway point of the season.

But New England could benefit from adding an established edge rusher, whether or not he differs in playing style to what the defense already has. That’s especially the case without Harold Landry III this season.

Highsmith would be that. The Steelers edge rusher had 9.5 sacks last season and had a previous season with 14.5 sacks.

In New England, Highsmith could provide an immediate jolt to the Patriots defense. He is also signed for the 2027 campaign, so he wouldn’t be a rental player.

Why Highsmith Trade Is a ‘Pipe Dream’ Trade for New England

The Patriots acquiring Highsmith is fun to talk about, but it has a very little chance of happening.

Highsmith has been a popular trade candidate for months in the media. That’s because the Steelers also have former Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt and Nick Herbigalong the edge. Pittsburgh could trade Highsmith to gain draft capital and begin starting Herbig on a full-time basis.

But the Steelers appear to love their 3-edge rusher rotation. The three players have been on the field more often together this season, and Watt isn’t playing as many snaps as in years past. That leaves the team still needing Highsmith.

The Steelers are also in first place of the AFC North. If they aim to make a Super Bowl run, which is the main reason why they brought back a 42-year-old quarterback, then trading Highsmith before Tuesday makes little sense.

If they were to trade him, though, dealing him to a conference foe is highly unlikely.

There’s no doubt Highsmith would be a great addition for New England. But it would be shocking if the Steelers agreed to send him to the Patriots.

That’s why Acosta called the potential trade a pipe dream.