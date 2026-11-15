Patriots Morgan Moses Injury Update: Will Veteran Tackle Return to Lions Game?

Patriots right tackle Morgan Moses went to the locker room in Munich with a knee injury, moments after quarterback Drake Maye left hurt.

Now the Patriots must find out whether backup Tommy DeVito can stay upright behind a line that just lost its veteran right tackle.

Moses went down on the first play of New England’s second possession, when running back Rhamondre Stevenson was tackled into Moses’ planted left leg. Rookie Caleb Lomu took over at right tackle.

Moses did, in fact, return to the game according to ESPN correspondent Mike Reiss. But the Patriots behind backup quarterback Tommy DeVito in for the injured Drake Maye had a second straight three-and-out.

The celebration injury belonged to the other sideline. Detroit defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was injured while celebrating his sack of Maye, and the Lions listed him as questionable to return with a knee injury. Maye, hurt on that third-and-goal sack, limped to the locker room with an ankle injury and is also questionable.

The Patriots listed Moses as questionable to return with a knee injury after he went for further tests, according to CBS Sports. Moses has since been testing his movement ability on the sideline, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

New England entered the game at 5-4 for the Week 10 matchup at Allianz Arena. Detroit led 7-3 after one quarter, then stretched the margin to 14-3 on Jared Goff’s touchdown pass to Isaac TeSlaa.

Morgan Moses’ Career Path to the New England Patriots

Moses, 35, is a Richmond native who grew up in North Chesterfield, Virginia. He was a two-time all-state pick at Meadowbrook High School and spent a year at Fork Union Military Academy. Then came 43 starts at Virginia and a 2013 graduation with honors, with degrees in anthropology and African American studies, according to the university.

Washington made the 6-foot-6, 320-pounder a third-round pick in 2014, 66th overall. From 2015 through 2020, he started all 96 of Washington’s games at right tackle. A five-year extension in 2017 made him the NFL’s second-highest-paid right tackle at the time, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Stops with the Jets (2021), Ravens (2022-23) and Jets again (2024) followed. Then came a three-year, $24 million deal with New England in March 2025, worth up to $28.5 million, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo. Moses started all 21 games last season, playoffs included, and Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks marked his first trip to the title game.

His 2026 has included a long stretch on and off the injury report with a foot issue, according to the Boston Globe.

How a Morgan Moses Absence Affects the New England Patriots Offense

Lomu is next in line, at a position he rarely played in college. The Patriots traded up to take Lomu 28th overall this past April, and nearly 98 percent of his snaps at Utah came at left tackle.

He has stepped in before. Lomu replaced Moses on Oct. 18 against the Jets, and Maye wasn’t sacked in a 26-19 win. That same afternoon, though, guards Alijah Vera-Tucker and Ben Brown also got hurt.

The line is thinner now. Brown didn’t make the trip to Munich with a knee injury, and Greg Van Roten, activated from injured reserve Saturday, is expected to start at left guard, according to the Globe.

Last season, Maye absorbed a league-high 21 postseason sacks, and Moses started every one of those games on the right side.

The stakes extend past Sunday. If Moses can’t return, Lomu stays at right tackle for the rest of this game. A longer absence leaves a rookie in that spot for an offense that used 14 different line combinations through the first six weeks.