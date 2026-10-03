Patriots Get A.J. Brown Update Amid 6-Week Timeline for Injury Return

The New England Patriots injured offensive weapon is itching to get back on the field.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that A.J. Brown is “pushing hard” to return as soon as possible from the high ankle sprain that sent him to injured reserve after Week 1. Brown is eligible to come off IR in Week 6, when New England hosts the New York Jets on Oct. 18, according to Pelissero’s Oct. 3 insider notebook.

That matters because the initial outlook appeared to point toward a longer wait. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sept. 13 that Brown was expected to miss about six weeks, a timetable that seemingly made an immediate Week 6 return unlikely, as NFL.com detailed at the time.

Pelissero’s latest update stops short of saying Brown will be ready for the Jets, but it at least puts the earliest possible return date back into focus.

Brown ‘Pushing Hard’ for Patriots Return

Brown suffered the injury in the third quarter of New England’s 13-10 season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks. An MRI later confirmed a high ankle sprain, and the Patriots placed Brown on injured reserve on Sept. 12.

Before leaving the opener, Brown caught three passes for 26 yards and drew a 34-yard defensive pass interference penalty that helped set up a touchdown. Pelissero noted that all three of Drake Maye’s interceptions against Seattle came after Brown exited.

“Brown is eligible to return in Week 6 and is pushing hard to be back ASAP,” Pelissero wrote.

That’s a notable development considering the six-week estimate Rapoport previously reported.

Brown’s injury occurred Sept. 9, meaning six weeks would land around Oct. 21 — after the Jets game and before New England’s Week 7 matchup with the Chicago Bears.

The Patriots don’t have to activate Brown the moment he becomes eligible, and high ankle sprains can be difficult to rush. But it’s obvious Maye needs him.

Patriots Have Felt Brown’s Absence

The Patriots acquired Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles in June in a blockbuster trade, giving Maye the caliber of No. 1 receiver New England lacked (though somewhat had with Stefon Diggs) during its run to Super Bowl LX.

Brown arrived with six 1,000-yard seasons in seven NFL years, along with three Pro Bowl selections and three second-team All-Pro honors. His combination of size, physicality and explosiveness was expected to change how defenses played New England.

That plan disappeared after two quarters due to the ankle injury.

Pelissero reported that the Patriots’ offense was based on exploiting the mismatches Brown creates on the perimeter. While New England’s other receivers have been getting open “at a decent clip,” according to Pelissero, the offense has repeatedly failed to capitalize.

The results have been ugly. New England is averaging 12 points per game through three contests, tied with the Miami Dolphins for last in the NFL, according to Pelissero. The Patriots have also struggled to run the ball, averaging 3.9 yards per carry.

Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas and the rest of the receiving corps will continue carrying the load while Brown remains sidelined. But there’s no hard-and-fast replacement for what Brown was brought in to do.

Week 6 is still the earliest date Brown can return, not a target the Patriots have publicly committed to.

The sense of urgency Brown has, though, is music to the ears of Patriots fans.