Patriots’ Former Starting QB Cut by Jets as NFL Roster Deadline Nears

The New England Patriots will see a well-known face looking for another opportunity after his latest stop in the AFC East came to an abrupt end.

The New York Jets released former Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe on today, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, who reported the move on X.

Zappe, a fourth-round pick by New England in 2022, had been competing for a reserve role in New York behind Geno Smith. His departure comes two years after the Patriots moved on from a quarterback who started eight games during the final two seasons of Bill Belichick’s tenure.

The 27-year-old now hits the open market again after a preseason that featured a rocky start and not much of a shot to recover.

Zappe’s Jets Run Ends After Preseason Struggles

Zappe entered the summer as the most experienced option in New York’s competition behind Smith. Cimini reported during organized team activities that Zappe was working as the second-team quarterback while competing with rookie Cade Klubnik and second-year passer Brady Cook.

His preseason opener changed the complexion of that competition.

Zappe completed 6 of 10 passes for 55 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, throwing two interceptions. The first was returned 47 yards for a touchdown. After the performance, Cimini indicated that Zappe had fallen behind Klubnik in the race for the backup job, as CBS Sports detailed.

He responded by going 6 of 8 for 68 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Zappe received another opportunity in Friday’s preseason finale against the New York Giants, but finished 2 of 5 for 12 yards while taking two sacks.

That left him at 14 of 23 for 135 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions across three preseason appearances.

The release leaves Zappe searching for his next landing spot as teams make their final roster decisions.

Zappe Started 8 Games During Patriots Tenure

New England selected Zappe No. 137 overall out of Western Kentucky in the 2022 NFL draft after he produced one of the most prolific passing seasons in college football history.

Zappe swiftly became a popular figure in Foxborough. He went 2-0 as a rookie starter while filling in for Mac Jones, completing 70.7% of his passes with five touchdowns and three interceptions during his first season.

His role expanded during New England’s difficult 2023 campaign. Zappe started the final six games and finished the season with 1,272 passing yards, six touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Across his Patriots tenure, he made eight starts and posted a 4-4 record.

New England reset its quarterback room after Belichick’s departure when the Patriots waived Zappe in August 2024 to move forward with first-round pick Drake Maye, veteran Jacoby Brissett and rookie Joe Milton III.

He subsequently spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns before signing a reserve/future deal with the Jets in January 2026.