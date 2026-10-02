Patriots ‘Blanketed’ WRs Affecting Drake Maye, Says New England All-Timer

The New England Patriots knew replacing A.J. Brown would require more from everyone around Drake Maye.

Rob Gronkowski believes the problem has become much simpler than scheme or play-calling: New England’s receivers have to start winning their routes.

Speaking with RotoWire in an Oct. 1 interview, Gronkowski pointed directly at the Patriots’ pass catchers while discussing how the offense can survive Brown’s absence. The former Patriots tight end said Brown is a significant loss, but injuries cannot become an excuse for a team trying to pull itself out of a 1-2 start.

“The wide receivers need to step it up. The tight end position needs to step it up,” Gronkowski told RotoWire.

Later, he sharpened the point: “They’re getting blanketed on many of the routes. They got to create more separation.”

That assessment lands at an uncomfortable time for New England. Brown was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 12 after suffering an ankle injury in the season opener.

The move guaranteed he would miss at least four games, leaving the Patriots to manufacture offense without the receiver acquired to serve as Maye’s No. 1 target.

Gronkowski Puts Spotlight on Patriots WRs

Brown’s absence has removed a proven matchup winner from an offense already fighting through a difficult opening month. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has topped 1,000 receiving yards in six of his seven NFL seasons, via the Patriots’ announcement following his June acquisition.

Brown caught three passes for 26 yards in his New England debut. Since then, the Patriots have searched for a reliable rhythm among Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, Romeo Doubs and the rest of their receiving group.

New England’s own film review following its 35-6 Week 3 loss highlighted some of the same problems Gronkowski identified. Patriots.com noted Hollins appeared to have the clearest chemistry with Maye, while Douglas remained the team’s best downfield separator but had inconsistencies in timing and spacing. The review also said the Doubs-Maye connection needed more production and pointed to another route where a young Patriots wideout needed to create additional separation.

Gronkowski’s message goes beyond the receivers. He wants New England to lean on its running game, control the line of scrimmage and create more manageable play-action opportunities for Maye.

“They need to pound,” Gronkowski said. “They need to control the clock. They need to control the line of scrimmage, the time of possession.”

Brown Absence Magnifies Maye’s Struggles

The pressure on the supporting cast has grown because Maye has opened the season in the roughest stretch of his young career. Through three games, he has thrown for 585 yards with one touchdown and six interceptions, per his official Patriots statistics.

Maye also committed three turnovers in Jacksonville, finishing 14-of-25 for 199 yards with two interceptions and a lost fumble. Afterward, he said he had to “look myself in the mirror” and treat the defeat as a turning point.

Gronkowski sees the quarterback’s confidence as part of the problem. But he pushed back against placing the entire offensive mess on Maye.

“This is a whole offense problem,” Gronkowski told RotoWire. “Wide receivers need to step up as well. They got to get open.”

That leaves the Patriots with a clear challenge before Brown returns. Maye must cut down the forced throws that have fueled his early turnover spike. And his receivers need to give him more clean windows to attack.

Brown’s eventual return should change the geometry of the passing game. Until then, Gronkowski’s diagnosis is clear-cut.