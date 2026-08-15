Patriots’ Carlton Davis Makes Injury Admission After Giving Up 4 TDs

Carlton Davis III’s first full practice in more than two weeks came with a reminder that he’s still working his way back.

The New England Patriots cornerback surrendered four touchdowns during training camp action, via Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, A.J. Brown and Hunter Henry each scored against Davis during the session.

The tough performance arrived on the same day Davis acknowledged he’s regaining his footing after a hamstring injury. Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reported that Saturday marked Davis’ first full practice in more than two weeks.

For a veteran expected to hold down one of New England’s starting outside cornerback spots, the afternoon was bumpy.

But it’s fair to keep in mind that Davis had missed the Patriots’ preseason opener against the Colts on Thursday as the team continued managing his recovery.

Davis Admits He’s Still Getting His Legs Back

Davis said he had been sidelined by a hamstring injury and spent significant time rehabbing before returning to a full workload. He also acknowledged that he is still “getting his legs back under him,” according to Callahan.

The injury first surfaced July 28.

The Patriots’ official practice notes said Davis appeared to be limping early in that session before he was replaced during 11-on-11 work. ESPN later reported that Davis appeared to injure his hamstring that day.

Davis returned to practice on a limited basis earlier this week, ending a two-week absence, and Saturday was his first shot to take on a normal workload again.

At a position that demands repeated bursts, quick changes of direction and recovery speed, it makes sense that he could have some trouble this early in his recovery.

New England inked a big deal for Davis in March 2025, agreeing to a three-year contract originally reported by NFL Network at $60 million. He finished the 2025 regular season with 69 tackles and 10 passes defensed.

His biggest moment came in January. Davis intercepted Houston twice during New England’s 28-16 divisional-round win, helping the Patriots advance to the AFC Championship Game on their way to Super Bowl LX.

Patriots Need Davis Healthy With Gonzalez Sidelined

Davis’ return feels needed due to the unavailability of Christian Gonzalez.

Mike Vrabel said Saturday that Gonzalez was still conditioning and wouldn’t practice as he recovers from an injury suffered during practice.

The Associated Press reported that Gonzalez was held out again Saturday after also missing New England’s preseason opener against Indianapolis.

That leaves Davis as the most settled outside cornerback in the Patriots’ secondary as the team moves toward joint practices with Philadelphia. His return hands the defense an additional starting-caliber option, and the next several practices should provide a read on how close he is to full speed.

The competition he faced Saturday provided a demanding test. Brown headlines the burly receiving corps, while Doubs and Hollins give Drake Maye additional size on the perimeter.

Henry exists as one of the offense’s primary red-zone options.

All in all, completing a full practice after more than two weeks without one is a great development for New England and Davis.

How quickly his legs respond from here could offer a better indication of where the Patriots’ secondary stands before the regular season.