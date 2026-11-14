Patriots’ Christian Gonzalez Makes Feelings Clear on Lions’ Star WR Duo

The New England Patriots can’t back down as they go against a sturdy opponent with a lethal passing attack Sunday.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez knows what’s coming versus the Detroit Lions.

The Patriots’ All-Pro is looking to recover from one of his worst games as a professional.

Now he must prep for two receivers who attack defenses in different ways.

The Lions have a dangerous pairing in Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, and Gonzalez broke down both players ahead of Sunday’s matchup in Munich, Germany.

Christian Gonzalez Praises Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams

Speaking during a Patriots press conference, Gonzalez pointed to St. Brown’s intelligence as a great strength.

“Amon-Ra… he plays very smart,” Gonzalez said. “Obviously, he’s a vet. He’s savvy. But I think his mental side of the game is something that’s big that he uses a lot.”

Williams brings more problems.

“And then, I mean, Jamo can run like crazy,” Gonzalez continued. “I mean, they do a really good job of scheming those guys up and getting them touches. It’s a good offense.”

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The numbers back up his viewpoint.

Through eight games, St. Brown has caught 61 passes for 657 yards and five touchdowns. Williams has 28 receptions for 468 yards and five scores.

St. Brown works underneath and finds space. Williams can stretch the field in a hurry.

Together, they’ve given quarterback Jared Goff two deadly targets. Gonzalez understands that slowing one down won’t necessarily stop the other.

Patriots Need Gonzalez to Answer After Packers Issues

Gonzalez heads into Sunday’s game with something to prove.

The 24-year-old struggled in New England’s 45-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 8. According to Next Gen Stats, he allowed 187 receiving yards combined to Matthew Golden and Christian Watson.

Gonzalez didn’t hide from the performance.

“They got the best of me today … I had a bad game,” he told reporters afterward.

Head coach Mike Vrabel expects a response.

“You can’t take a nap in this league,” Vrabel said, according to the Lions’ official website. “We have high expectations for him and he certainly does too. I think it’s about answering the challenge this week and coming back.”

New England will also be without starting cornerback Carlton Davis III, who was ruled out with a knee injury.

Detroit listed St. Brown as questionable with a rib injury Friday. His availability is uncertain.

The Patriots are 5-4 following their loss to Green Bay. Detroit enters at 6-2.

Gonzalez will have his chance to answer Sunday, Nov. 15, when the teams kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET on FOX.