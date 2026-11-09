Patriots DB Christian Gonzalez Reacts to Performance vs. Packers

There were very few New England Patriots players who had good games on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. However, arguably the worst performance on the field came from Pro Bowl cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

PFF initially charted out the game for Gonzalez. According to them, he was targeted 11 times on 36 coverage snaps. On those 11 targets, he allowed 10 receptions. That was for 187 yards and 40 yards after the catch. He would allow a touchdown and only have one pass breakup.

By no means was Gonzalez the sole reason why the Patriots lost 45-27. However, when the player you paid $135 million, making him the highest-paid player at his position, performs like that, it’s almost impossible to overcome mistakes by other players.

New England Patriots DB Christian Gonzalez on His Performance

Following the game, Patriots DB Christian Gonzalez knew how poorly he performed. There was never any avoiding it, and he admitted how poorly he played in the loss.

“They got the best of me today … I had a bad game,” Gonzalez said. “I’m not shaken up by it. I’m not too worried about it. I’ll move on and be ready next week.”

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel wasn’t afraid to call out Gonzalez either. He publicly shared what he thought of the performance, and he also made it clear that it’s hard to expect the team to win without one of its best players performing to their standard.