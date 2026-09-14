Patriots’ New $6 Million Defender Reveals Why He Chose New England Ahead of Steelers Game

The New England Patriots’ latest defensive addition did not land in Foxborough because he was desperate for an NFL job.

DaQuan Jones said he had opportunities earlier in the offseason. He simply wasn’t interested in them.

Then Mike Vrabel called.

Jones, who signed with New England days after its season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks, explained Monday that his history with Vrabel played a major part in ending his wait.

“I was taking it slow, playing it by ear, got some offers early I wasn’t really into,” Jones said, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “When Mike [Vrabel] calls, it’s kind of hard to say no to him.”

The reunion gives the Patriots an extra experienced body in the middle of their defense heading into a Week 2 home matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 20. It also brings Jones back together with a coach who knows exactly what he can provide.

Vrabel coached Jones for three seasons with the Tennessee Titans from 2018 through 2020, and his take on Monday suggested New England expects the 34-year-old to contribute soon.

Jones Says Vrabel Call Was ‘Hard to Say No to’

Jones’ path to New England had been open for a while.

The Patriots hosted him on a free-agent visit during training camp but did not sign him at the time. He remained available into September after spending the previous four seasons with the Buffalo Bills, where he was a regular starter in the middle of the defensive front.

New England eventually circled back after Week 1. The Patriots officially announced Jones’ signing on Sept. 12, filling the roster spot created when wide receiver A.J. Brown landed on injured reserve.

Jones agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $6 million. The deal includes a $3.5 million base salary.

His relationship with Vrabel appears to have helped close the deal.

The relationship dates back to Tennessee, where Jones had already established himself as a durable starter before Vrabel became head coach. Jones spent seven seasons with the Titans in all, then played one year with Carolina before moving to Buffalo in 2022.

Vrabel didn’t make a grand sales pitch when asked Monday what the Patriots saw in Jones. His answer was concise.

“We’ve had some experience with him in Tennessee,” Vrabel said during his Sept. 14 press conference. “I think he’s a veteran interior player that I think still has some good snaps ahead of him.”

Patriots Add Interior Help Before Steelers Matchup

Those snaps could come quickly.

Jones brings 167 regular-season games and 161 starts to New England, along with 372 tackles and 20 sacks. Last season in Buffalo, he recorded three sacks, 25 quarterback pressures and nine run stuffs, per Patriots.com.

At 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, Jones also gives Vrabel another option at nose tackle and on the interior alongside Milton Williams, Christian Barmore and Cory Durden.

That depth carries added value after Seattle found some room on the ground in the opener. Patriots.com noted rookie Jadarian Price averaged more than five yards per carry and ripped off a 13-yard run on an early cutback through the middle. Jones’ size and experience should give New England another answer when offenses test that area.

The timing also sets up a quick introduction. Pittsburgh comes to Gillette Stadium in Week 2 after opening its season with a 20-13 win over Atlanta.

For Jones, the first week in New England is less about learning who is in charge than reconnecting with someone he already knows well. He waited through other offers before finding one that made sense.

Once Vrabel was on the other end of the phone, the decision apparently became much easier.