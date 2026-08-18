Patriots Host $16 Million Ex-Bills Starter, Former 1st-Round Pick

The New England Patriots are taking a closer look at two experienced defenders with extensive AFC East familiarity.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported that the Patriots visited with defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and linebacker Shaq Thompson. Both veterans spent the 2025 season with the Buffalo Bills and remain unrestricted free agents.

New England is dealing with several absences in its defensive front seven as the team prepares to host the Philadelphia Eagles for joint practices Wednesday and Thursday.

Linebacker Chad Muma missed Monday’s practice and Tuesday’s walkthrough, while edge rusher Harold Landry III is on the physically unable to perform list.

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore returned Monday after an absence but worked only sparingly with the first-team defense, per Pats Pulpit’s practice report.

Adding either veteran would give head coach Mike Vrabel another proven option while the Patriots sort through those situations.

Jones Would Give Patriots Proven Interior Depth

At 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, Jones boasts a lengthy NFL career as an interior run defender.

The 34-year-old spent the past four seasons in Buffalo after previous stops in Carolina and Tennessee. His most recent contract with the Bills was a two-year, $16 million agreement signed in 2024.

Jones remained productive in 2025. Buffalo’s site credits him with 22 tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble, while he also recorded the first interception of his NFL career.

He has appeared in 167 regular-season games over 12 seasons and owns 20 career sacks.

New England already has investment along the defensive line, led by Milton Williams and Barmore. Jones would instead put forward another big-bodied veteran who has spent the past four years facing the Patriots twice per season.

That action could become valuable as the roster moves closer to its final form.

Thompson Brings First-Round Pedigree at Linebacker

Thompson works in a different vein.

The Carolina Panthers selected Thompson No. 25 overall in the 2015 NFL draft, and he spent his first 10 seasons with the organization.

Carolina noted when announcing his departure that Thompson had been a five-time team captain and accumulated 750 tackles for the franchise. He also helped the Panthers reach Super Bowl 50 as a rookie.

After injuries limited him to six total games across 2023 and 2024, Thompson signed a one-year deal with Buffalo and re-established himself as a contributor last season. The 32-year-old played in 12 games and finished with 56 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble.

Thompson’s experience could be especially appealing with Muma currently sidelined.

The Patriots have Robert Spillane atop the linebacker group, but a player with Thompson’s starting background could turn out to be huge before Week 1.

A visit guarantees nothing, and Wilson didn’t report that either player had agreed to terms.

But let’s wait and see what could become official in the coming days.