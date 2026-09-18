Patriots’ Drake Maye Faces Troubling ‘At Risk’ Question Ahead of Steelers Game

A rough opening night has already put Drake Maye under a national microscope, with Bleacher Report raising the possibility that the New England Patriots quarterback may be headed for an unexpected Year 3 regression.

Kristopher Knox included Maye among the NFL’s biggest questions entering Week 2, asking whether the 23-year-old is “at risk of a Year 3 regression” after his turnover-heavy performance against the Seattle Seahawks.

Maye completed 23 of 33 passes for 178 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in New England’s 13-10 loss.

His final mistake was the most damaging. With the Patriots inside Seattle territory and still in position to tie or win, Maye took a sack before throwing his third interception on the following play. He finished with a 54.9 passer rating, per NFL.com.

Knox pointed to a broader concern beyond one bad night. Maye finished second in MVP voting last season, but ball security and decision-making became more problematic in the postseason.

Bleacher Report argued that a first-place schedule could expose those issues more frequently if Maye continues trying to create too much on difficult downs.

The Patriots now get an immediate measuring stick against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Patriots Have Seen Defenses Change the Formula Against Maye

There is already evidence that opponents are changing how they defend Maye.

Patriots.com noted that from the start of the 2025 postseason through Week 1, Maye faced split-safety coverage on 52.3% of his dropbacks and a two-high safety structure before the snap on 60.9%. The strategy is designed to take away the explosive throws that fueled New England’s offense last season and force Maye to stay patient underneath.

That approach worked in key moments against Seattle. Through the first three quarters, Maye was generally willing to take what the defense gave him. The trouble came when he moved away from that discipline late.

Maye admitted as much after the loss, saying he “lost patience” and made decisions that cost the Patriots the game. In his postgame comments, he called the mistakes unacceptable.

This week, he went a step further.

“I think you get to see the consequences when you do not make the right one,” Maye told reporters Wednesday, adding that avoiding forced throws “needs to be a habit.”

Mike Vrabel delivered a similar message. The Patriots coach said there is a difference between playing aggressively and playing recklessly, and he wants Maye making the kind of split-second decisions that preserve the former without drifting into the latter. Vrabel told reporters that New England still wants an aggressive quarterback, but Maye must recognize when a defensive look takes a play away.

Steelers Battle Arrives Without A.J. Brown

The timing makes the Week 2 matchup especially important.

Maye will be asked to solve Pittsburgh without A.J. Brown, whose ankle injury landed him on injured reserve. Brown will miss at least four games, including Sunday’s home opener against the Steelers.

That puts more pressure on Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins and the rest of the Patriots’ pass catchers to create openings while Maye works through defensive looks designed to limit the deep ball.

It also gives Maye little margin for the kind of fourth-quarter mistakes that doomed New England in Seattle.

Bleacher Report framed Sunday as a chance for Maye to push back on the regression question. A cleaner performance would help quiet the concern that defenses have found a repeatable way to make New England’s young quarterback uncomfortable. Another turnover-heavy outing would make the conversation harder to dismiss.

For the Patriots, the question is less about whether Maye can still make spectacular plays. His arm talent and mobility remain central to the offense.

The next step is proving he can resist forcing them when the defense is determined to make him wait.