Patriots’ Drake Maye Delivers Clear-Cut Admission After Packers Loss

The New England Patriots got three touchdown passes from Drake Maye on Sunday.

They also spent the afternoon trying to recover from his mistakes.

Following a 45-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium, Maye took the blame. He threw three interceptions before halftime as New England fell to 5-4.

His postgame assessment went beyond the turnovers. Maye pointed to his communication, the details of his play and the chances he failed to convert.

Drake Maye Takes Responsibility for Patriots’ Loss

Getty FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 08: Brenton Cox Jr. #57 of the Green Bay Packers tackles Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Maye addressed his performance in a postgame video shared by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

“Just disappointed in myself. Shoot, put the team in a hole, straight off the bat,” Maye said. “… We had a chance to get back into the game, and shoot, I messed ’em up.”

That early trouble began on his first pass. Xavier McKinney intercepted the throw, and Green Bay followed with a 13-yard touchdown run from Jordan Love.

McKinney finished with two interceptions. The Packers took the ball away four times overall.

Maye did not limit his criticism to a few throws.

“I gotta do a better job from a whole perspective, communication, doing the little things right,” he said. “And you know, I wasn’t good today.”

His comments put the focus on the work between snaps as well as his decisions with the ball. He named several things to fix without pointing toward a teammate or offering an excuse.

Patriots’ Comeback Chances Fade Against Packers

Getty FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 08: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers and Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots meet after the Green Bay defeated New England 45-27 at Gillette Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

New England trailed 17-0 before scoring its first touchdown. Maye’s touchdown passes to Rhamondre Stevenson and Efton Chism III helped cut the halftime deficit to 24-14, per the scoring summary.

That left the Patriots within 10 points despite the three interceptions. They still had a chance to make the second half competitive.

Green Bay then scored 18 unanswered points in the third quarter, stretching its lead to 42-14. Maye found Mack Hollins for a touchdown before the quarter ended, but New England never closed the gap to one possession.

The final line showed both sides of Maye’s afternoon with his 21 completions on 38 attempts, 299 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

The defense struggled, too. Love threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns, while Christian Watson and Matthew Golden each topped 160 receiving yards.

Those problems gave New England more to address than its quarterback’s turnovers, though Maye’s first-half mistakes left the offense chasing points from the start.

In the end, three touchdown passes helped reduce the deficit.

They didn’t alter the possessions he gave away, though, and his postgame comments reflected that.