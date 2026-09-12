Patriots’ Former All-American Expected to Get Game-Day Nod With A.J. Brown Injured

The New England Patriots may already have a plan for the opportunities left behind by injured wide receiver A.J. Brown, and it could open the door for one of the roster’s more intriguing young players.

Boston Herald Patriots reporter Doug Kyed suggested New England is more likely to handle Brown’s absence internally than chase another receiver.

Kyed wrote on X that Mack Hollins stepped into Brown’s role during Wednesday’s loss to Seattle and expects that arrangement to continue. He also projected more work for Kyle Williams and a place on the game-day roster for Efton Chism III.

“Ride it out and spread the ball around,” Kyed wrote, before explaining how the Patriots could divide Brown’s workload.

Ride it out and spread the ball around. Hollins stepped into Brown's role on Wednesday. That likely continues, plus we see more snaps for Kyle Williams. And Efton Chism gets on the game day roster. They don't need Dixon or Dorner unless there's another injury. One very small… https://t.co/v9Z4pgA8PM — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 12, 2026

That would represent an change for Chism, as the Patriots listed the second-year receiver among their Week 1 inactives, making him a healthy scratch in the 13-10 loss at Seattle.

Brown’s injury changes how things work. Reuters reported Friday that Brown was placed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, requiring him to miss at least four games.

Chism Could Get First 2026 Opportunity

Chism already holds a spot on New England’s 53-man roster, so Kyed’s projection concerns the game-day group. The distinction matters after Chism watched the opener from the sideline while Brown and the Patriots’ other receivers handled the offensive workload.

Kyed indicated New England would not need to elevate either of its practice-squad receivers unless another injury strikes. That leaves Chism in position to provide depth while Hollins absorbs a larger share of Brown’s perimeter responsibilities and Williams earns more snaps.

It could also give offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels another movable piece. At 5-foot-10 and 198 pounds, Chism brings a considerably different build from the 6-foot-1, 226-pound Brown and 6-foot-4 Hollins.

The Patriots also know Chism can contribute beyond a handful of offensive snaps. He appeared in eight regular-season games as a rookie in 2025, catching three passes for 75 yards and a touchdown while returning 16 kickoffs for 383 yards, via his official Patriots biography. He also appeared in New England’s first two playoff games.

Chism Has Produced When Given Chances

Chism arrived in Foxborough as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Washington in 2025, but his college production made him more accomplished than the typical post-draft flier.

He finished his final college season with a school-record 120 receptions for 1,311 yards and 13 touchdowns, earning AP All-American honors. Across five seasons, Chism totaled 346 catches for 3,852 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Those numbers helped Chism earn a roster spot as a rookie, and he eventually received his first NFL start in the 2025 regular-season finale against Miami. He caught a 35-yard pass in that game after recording two catches for 40 yards and a touchdown earlier in the season.

Chism gave New England something to consider again this preseason. Patriots statistics credited him with seven catches for 65 yards over his first two exhibition appearances, including four receptions for 45 yards against Philadelphia.

Brown’s absence will still be difficult to absorb. But New England appears prepared to distribute those opportunities instead of asking one receiver to duplicate his role.

If Kyed’s projection proves accurate, Chism should be among the first beneficiaries. After opening the season as a healthy scratch, the former All-American could quickly find himself with his first meaningful offensive opportunity of 2026.