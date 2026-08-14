Patriots’ Julian Edelman-Like WR Projected to Miss 53-Man Roster

The New England Patriots made some noise beefing up their wide receiver room this offseason.

Unfortunately, an underdog story from last year could end up paying the price.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton named Efton Chism III as the player New England should cut before the 2026 season, projecting the second-year receiver to fall behind five other options even if the Patriots move Kayshon Boutte before final roster cuts.

That would mark a sharp turn from 2025, when Chism went from undrafted free agent to one of training camp’s biggest surprises and eventually earned a place on the 53-man roster.

Chism caught all three of his targets for 20 yards in Thursday’s 13-13 preseason tie against the Indianapolis Colts, including a 20-yard reception from Tommy DeVito during New England’s second-quarter touchdown drive.

The production was modest, but it kept Chism involved on a night important for evaluating the back end of the roster.

Chism III Faces Different Road in Year 2

The numbers game has changed since Chism broke through last summer.

Moton pointed to New England’s additions of A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs, along with holdovers Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas and Kyle Williams, as the five receivers standing between Chism and a roster spot.

Brown arrived in an offseason trade after three straight Pro Bowl seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Patriots signed Doubs to a four-year, $68 million deal. Williams also has the benefit of being a 2025 third-round pick who remains part of the team’s plans.

Head coach Mike Vrabel has already indicated Williams could handle a bigger workload in his second season, leaving fewer obvious offensive snaps available for Chism, particularly if the Patriots carry only five or six wide receivers.

New England’s own preseason preview acknowledged the squeeze. The team noted that seven receivers in the room played NFL snaps last season and said Chism and Williams had made the most of limited opportunities during camp.

Chism has been here before in a different form. He entered the league with no draft status and forced his way onto the roster through a strong summer. He then caught three passes for 75 yards and a touchdown during the regular season and added a 20-yard reception in the postseason.

Preseason Production Keeps Patriots Decision Interesting

Chism’s roster outlook may be tricky, but his way forward hasn’t disappeared.

Boston.com listed Chism among its Aug. 3 standouts, another sign that he has continued to flash despite sliding down the depth chart on paper. The Patriots also identified him as one of the second-year players expected to receive plenty of preseason work because of the competition at receiver.

Thursday supplied the first game evidence. Chism hauled in each ball thrown his way, and his longest reception helped move the Patriots into Indianapolis territory before Williams eventually caught a 12-yard touchdown.

Special teams could bolster his shot further. Chism handled kickoff returns as a rookie and has continued receiving return work during training camp, giving him experience in an area that can help decide the final few spots on a 53-man roster.

Moton still expects Chism to miss the final roster and return to New England through the practice squad.

That outcome would be far different from the momentum surrounding him a year ago, although Chism has already shown how quickly a roster projection can change in August.t.

All in all, the keys are in Chism’s hands to make the most of his time with preseason games ahead.