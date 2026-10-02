Patriots Dealt Bad News With $219 Million of Defensive Talent Out vs. Bills

The New England Patriots were already facing a steep assignment in Buffalo.

On Friday, the climb got tougher on both ends of their defense.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez and defensive tackle Christian Barmore will miss Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills with shoulder injuries, coach Mike Vrabel said, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Both players had missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, leaving little time for New England to prepare a defense with either one in the lineup.

The Patriots are 1-2 and coming off a 35-6 loss to Jacksonville. Buffalo is 3-0 and has averaged 33.7 points through three games, according to the Patriots’ game preview.

New England has other capable defenders.

What it can’t easily replace is the way Gonzalez and Barmore make each other more effective. Tight coverage gives a pass rush time to reach the quarterback. And pressure up the middle gives a corner fewer seconds to stay with his receiver.

Against Josh Allen, those seconds matter.

Gonzalez’s Absence Changes the Coverage Plan

Getty FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 20: Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots walks onto the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Gonzalez gives New England the freedom to trust a cornerback on an outside receiver and send help elsewhere. The Patriots’ own cornerback outlook described him, Carlton Davis III and Marcus Jones as the core of one of the roster’s strongest position groups.

Now that group has to adjust before facing an offense that can stretch a defense through the air and on the ground.

Davis remains an experienced outside option, while Jones has an important role in the slot. Charles Woods is another corner the Patriots can call on.

In 2025, Woods played 117 defensive snaps, showing the staff some evidence of how he handles a larger role. A longer assignment against Buffalo would still be a significant step up.

The question is more than who starts opposite Davis, since scheme may need to get altered.

New England has enjoyed success in man coverage early this season, ranking second in expected points added allowed per opponent dropback in those looks, according to Patriots.com’s matchup analysis.

It’s an approach that takes confidence in the corners, along with a plan to account for Allen when he leaves the pocket. And losing Gonzalez may force the Patriots to give more coverage help to his replacement, limiting what they can devote to Allen’s off-schedule plays.

Barmore Leaves a Gap Against Buffalo’s Run Game

Getty FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 18: Christian Barmore #90 of the New England Patriots reacts after a tackle against the Houston Texans during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 18, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Barmore’s injury creates a different problem at the line of scrimmage.

He and Milton Williams formed the foundation of New England’s interior rush last season, combining for 87 quarterback pressures, according to Next Gen Stats cited by Patriots.com.

Barmore also supplied a reminder of his impact in Week 2, forcing a fumble on a sack that the Patriots returned for a touchdown.

The Patriots’ unofficial depth chart lists Leonard Taylor III behind Barmore.

Cory Durden and Williams are listed as starters at the other defensive tackle spots, giving New England several ways to distribute the work.

There’s a lot of work to distribute, as Buffalo has trained its offense around Allen and running back James Cook, using heavy formations and play-action to make defenders hesitate.

If Buffalo establishes the run, its play-action game becomes harder to read.

If New England commits extra defenders near the line, its shorthanded secondary faces more stress.

That’s the bind created by Friday’s news.

The Patriots need answers for two missing starters, but each answer can affect how they defend the other side of Buffalo’s offense.