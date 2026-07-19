Patriots Considered Homecoming for Massachusetts Native, Super Bowl Champion

Jake Bobo spent February helping the Seattle Seahawks keep the New England Patriots from winning another Super Bowl.

A few weeks later, New England explored the possibility of bringing him home.

According to the Boston Herald, Bobo’s offseason included interest from the Patriots before the North Andover, Massachusetts, native ultimately returned to Seattle.

The connection never developed into a completed deal, but it points to the Patriots’ search for wide receiver help after their 29-13 loss in Super Bowl LX.

“I made the mistake of telling my mom that, who then got very, very excited,” Bobo said. “She doesn’t realize there are varying degrees of ‘sniffing around.’ I think once the Pats realized what they might have to pay the slow, skinny white kid I think they bowed out of it.”

Bobo is a big, physical receiver who can block, contribute on special teams and make some plays on offense without commanding a high volume of targets.

But the Patriots made their bigger moves elsewhere.

Still, their interest in Bobo offers a glimpse into the supporting traits they wanted around Drake Maye before training camp.

Patriots Considered Bringing Jake Bobo Home

Bobo grew up in North Andover and attended Belmont Hill School, where he became a three-time first-team All-Independent School League selection.

He later played at Duke and UCLA before signing with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2023.

His NFL production has stayed modest. Bobo has 34 receptions for 323 yards and three touchdowns across his first three regular seasons.

His value has always extended beyond the box score.

The 6-foot-4 receiver developed into a dependable blocker and special teams contributor for Seattle.

The Patriots’ own Super Bowl scouting report described him as a good blocker before he caught a 17-yard touchdown in the Seahawks’ 31-27 NFC Championship Game victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

That postseason moment gave Bobo one touchdown among two catches for 33 yards during Seattle’s championship run. He then appeared against his hometown team in the Super Bowl as the Seahawks won the second title in franchise history.

Seattle tendered Bobo as a restricted free agent on March 11. The Jacksonville Jaguars signed him to an offer sheet later that month, forcing the Seahawks to decide whether to match it.

They did.

Seattle retained Bobo on a two-year, $5.5 million contract that included $4.5 million guaranteed. Bobo later said he “didn’t want to go anywhere else”.

Bobo Interest Reveals Patriots’ Preferred WR Profile

Bobo was never going to arrive as the centerpiece of New England’s passing game.

Nonetheless, his size, effort and ability provide positional flexibility, giving Maye another receiver willing to handle the less visible work required in the running game.

Those qualities remain important in an offense that wants to play with greater physicality under Mike Vrabel.

The Patriots eventually signed Romeo Doubs and later acquired A.J. Brown. Mack Hollins also returns as an established blocker and special teams contributor with a role similar to the one Bobo fills in Seattle.

That crowded room makes the missed connection easier to understand now than it might have been in March.

Bobo’s path took him back to Seattle, the team that gave him his first NFL opportunity.

His brief connection to New England remains one of the more interesting turns from an offseason that began with him celebrating a championship at the Patriots’ expense.